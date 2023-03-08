900+ children seen at Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-in Clinic in first year

In its first year, the Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-in Clinic at Children's Wisconsin reported seeing more than 900 kids for services.

7-year-old Zaylyn Alvarado was among those patients. In the last year, Alvarado struggled with stomach pains. His mother, Dominique, knew it was a sign of something bigger.

"Bigger being like anxiety, and at that time the undiagnosed ADHD," Dominique said. "I knew that he had to be evaluated and that we needed resources definitely like some kind of therapy but that waitlist has been very long, especially since post-pandemic."

The walk-in clinic serves as a place for kids facing a mental health crisis. Children's Wisconsin described it as the first of its kind in the state.

"Before we opened the kids would go to the ER and the ER just isn't a place for families to be if they are in crisis," said clinic manager Tammy Makhlouf. "If they come to the walk-in clinic were able to provide them with counseling and resources."

The team has been looking to add services and staff after a busy first year.

As data is being compiled, workers have seen patients struggling with anxiety, panic attacks, and school avoidance. Anxiety has been their most common diagnosis.

While facing a growing need, clinic staff remind families that they are ready to help on weekends too.

"I want kids and families to know that no crisis is too small and no crisis is too big. We don't offer medical services, but we offer some counseling some resources coping strategies a safety plan," Makhlouf pressed.

"Even though we were at a clinic, it felt very warm and very welcoming," said parent Dominique Alvarado.

Alvarado recalls going to the clinic on a Friday for an evaluation and getting her son seen by a professional on Monday. She described the opportunity as a relief while they waited to see a therapist for more long-term services.

Zaylyn learned to open up and coping mechanisms after working with clinicians.

"You could just see after we left the clinic just felt like this weight was lifted from him," Alvarado said.

"I felt on a better path," Zaylyn said.

Alvarado's message to other families--do not hesitate to get your child help for mental health.

"Sometimes we kind of wait until that last minute when we're like ok now this is really bad. I think a lot of that can be prevented just by taking those initial steps," Alvarado said.

The Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-in Clinic is open 3-9:30 p.m. 7 days a week.

