Spring training roundup: Tigers have 19 hits, rout Cardinals

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

Andre Lipcius went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs as the host Detroit Tigers dominated the St. Louis Cardinals 16-3 in a spring training game Tuesday in Lakeland, Fla.

Brendon Davis went 2-for-2 with a three-run double and Nick Maton batted 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run as the Tigers piled up 19 hits. Andrew Knapp added two RBIs.

Nolan Gorman and Dylan Carlson homered for the Cardinals.

Twins 7, Orioles 6

Minnesota scored tying and game-winning runs off Ofreidy Gomez’s wild pitches on consecutive at-bats to beat visiting Baltimore in Fort Myers, Fla.

Danny De Andrade tied the game for Minnesota in the bottom of the ninth by heading home on a wild pitch. Tanner Schobel then scored from second on another wild pitch after Ross walked.

The Orioles led 6-3 entering the bottom of the eighth before Will Holland knocked a two-run double to left to get Minnesota within one. Josh Lester went 3-for-3 with a two-RBI single and a run for Baltimore.

Rays 7, Phillies 3

Ruben Cardenas bashed a three-run home run to help Tampa Bay defeat host Philadelphia in Clearwater, Fla.

Ronny Simon also homered for the Rays and Tampa Bay had 10 pitchers combine for 13 strikeouts while allowing just six hits. Jim Haley had two RBIs and Weston Wilson went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run for the Phillies.

Pirates 7, Blue Jays 2

Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run and host Pittsburgh pulled away from Toronto in Bradenton, Fla.

Lolo Sanchez also went yard for the Pirates. Rob Brantly hit an RBI triple for the Blue Jays.

Nationals 5, Marlins 3

Corey Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and an run as visiting Washington fended off Miami in Sarasota, Fla.

Dickerson’s double in the sixth tied the game 2-2 and Luis Garcia’s RBI single to right that same inning put the Nationals ahead for good. Garrett Cooper and Jorge Soler drove in runs and Garrett Hampson went 2-for-3 for the Marlins.

Cubs 9, Rangers 6

Sergio Alcantara’s two-run double launched a streak of seven straight unanswered runs to help Chicago rally past host Texas in Surprise, Ariz.

Alcantara finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run. Luis Torrens went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs for the Cubs. The Rangers picked up all their runs via two-run homers from Corey Seager, Bubba Thompson and Josh Jung.

White Sox 5, Brewers 2

Yasmani Grandal drove in two runs and Elvis Andrus added a run-scoring double as host Chicago handled Milwaukee in Phoenix.

After falling behind 5-0, the Brewers got their runs via solo shots from Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer.

Reds 7, Giants 3

TJ Friedl smacked a three-run home run and host Cincinnati defeated San Francisco in Goodyear, Ariz.

Jonathan India went 2-for-3 with two runs and Chad Pinder went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs for the Reds. Isan Diaz had a homer and two RBIs and Michael Conforto also homered for the Giants.

Athletics 9, Diamondbacks 3

Aledmys Diaz finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and visiting Oakland scored six runs in the third to defeat Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ramon Laureano also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run for the A’s. Kyle Lewis homered for the Diamondbacks.

Angels 5, Padres 4

Jordyn Adams hit a two-run single and Los Angeles scored all of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings to overtake host San Diego in Peoria, Ariz.

Taylor Jones went 3-for-4 with a run for the Angels, who out-hit the Padres 18-10. Recently signed infielder Rougned Odor scored one of the Padres’ runs.

–Field Level Media

