19 TV Stars That Were Made Famous In The '00s And What They Are Up To Today

By Michele Bird,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NH5mA_0lB5gkkH00

Remember all your favorite TV series from the '00s?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Gw1R_0lB5gkkH00
NBC / Via giphy.com

If you're still guilty of binge-watching those same shows again and again, now's your chance to catch up with all the actors that defined that decade:

1. If you still use the quote "XOXO, Gossip Girl," then you know the show wouldn't have been the same without Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpnIx_0lB5gkkH00
Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBbO1_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Rhythm Section as Stephanie Patrick

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

2. Chad Michael Murray became one of the '00s biggest heartthrobs after starring as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9X53_0lB5gkkH00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVmEc_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Bad Men Must Bleed as Jacob Wallace

Emily Assiran / Getty Images for Thatâ€™s 4 Entertainment

3. Mischa Barton's most famous role to date was none other than Marissa Cooper in The O.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGnyx_0lB5gkkH00
© WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gIJi_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Spree as London Sachs

Gotham / GC Images

4. With over 150 episodes of Gilmore Girls under her belt, Alexis Bledel will always be Rory in our hearts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLPZ4_0lB5gkkH00
Patrick Eccelsine / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSdPl_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Handmaid's Tale as Emily Malek

Steve Granitz / WireImage

5. Leighton Meester reigned as queen bee of the Upper East Side when she transformed into Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oiU6_0lB5gkkH00
Giovanni Rufino / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08q237_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: How I Met Your Father as Meredith

Roy Rochlin / WireImage

6. Shailene Woodley portrayed Amy Juergens on The Secret Life of the American Teenager , which also happens to be the longest recurring TV role of her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNrES_0lB5gkkH00
Michael Ansell / © ABC Family / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWDav_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Last Letter from Your Lover as Jennifer Stirling

Gregg Deguire / WireImage

7. There couldn't have been a Seth and Summer saga without Rachel Bilson joining The O.C. cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326Gtc_0lB5gkkH00
© WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCMSz_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Accused as Alison

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

8. Kristen Bell spent many years cracking cases in Veronica Mars .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpGY4_0lB5gkkH00
The CW / Courtesy Alamy

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k447P_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The People We Hate at the Wedding as Alice

Sonja Flemming / CBS via Getty Images

9. It's a bird, it's a plane — actually it was just Tom Welling as Clark Kent in Smallville .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVEPi_0lB5gkkH00
David Fierro / TV Guide / © Warner Brothers Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haQCu_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Winchesters as Samuel Campbell

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for ReedPop

10. Heroes brought us "save the cheerleader, save the world," along with Hayden Panettiere as Claire Bennet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVMe6_0lB5gkkH00
NBC / Courtesy Alamy

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiFOg_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Nashville as Juliette Barnes

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

11. You might remember Adam Brody as the nerdy sweetheart Seth Cohen in The O.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbwNa_0lB5gkkH00
© WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hxD8_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Fleishman Is in Trouble as Seth Morris

Roy Rochlin / WireImage

12. If you were hooked on Lost throughout the '00s, you already know Evangeline Lilly was famous for her role as Kate Austen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3dDA_0lB5gkkH00
Mario Perez / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEWg_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Hope van Dyne/Wasp

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

13. There was no better version of Ryan Atwood than Ben McKenzie's version in The O.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uj6ry_0lB5gkkH00
© WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlubX_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: I Want You Back as Leighton's dad

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

14. Taylor Kitsch spent a number of years portraying Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EThS_0lB5gkkH00
Bill Records / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collections

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lc1fg_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Terminal List as Ben Edwards

David Livingston / WireImage

15. While Arrested Development came to an end in 2019, Jason Bateman made his first appearance on the show all the way back in 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085dyC_0lB5gkkH00
© 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1nR6_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Ozark as Marty Byrde

Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

16. Jennifer Garner kept us on the edge of our seats during her days as Sydney Bristow in Alias .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dioUS_0lB5gkkH00
Scott Garfield / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znx6W_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Party Down as Evie Adler

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

17. Neil Patrick Harris spent nearly a decade of his life playing Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DScvd_0lB5gkkH00
Monty Brinton / © CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHzrH_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: Uncoupled as Michael

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

18. There was never a dull moment when you had America Ferrera on screen in Ugly Betty .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gH3c_0lB5gkkH00
Scott Garfield / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ypxH_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: WeCrashed as Elishia Kennedy

Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

19. Finally, Steve Carell couldn't help but make us all laugh in The Office , and still does today thanks to all of the regular reruns airing each week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNCYj_0lB5gkkH00
Justin Lubin / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXw0m_0lB5gkkH00

Most recently seen in: The Patient as Alan/Alexander Strauss

Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

Who was your favorite '00s TV actor? Tell us in the comments!

