Registration open for TPD RADKids class

Registration is now open for a kid's safety and empowerment class. The Tallahasse Police Department is hosting its RadKids class next week for children ages 7-12.

It's a personal safety course that gives kids and their parents skills and knowledge to protect themselves from violence and harm.

Community relations officer David Alford said kids will learn a variety of things like personal safety, fire safety, and animal safety. Alford is looking forward to engaging with kids in the community and giving them the right tools to be safe.

"We want our kids to be empowered and to know to be safe and learn how to be safe especially as they start to grow up and they're going to be farther and farther away from mom and dad when they go to and from school, so we want them to be able to know what to do if something happens and there's an emergency," said Alford.

Classes are March 13 through March 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4075 Esplanade Way in Southwood.

To register, contact TPD or Officer Hamby at Henni.Hamby@talgov.com.

