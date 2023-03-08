Hong Chau, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph to Present at Artios Awards – Film News in Brief

Casting Society (CSA) announced Hong Chau (“The Whale,” “The Menu”), Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”), Melanie Lynskey (“The Last of Us”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) are among the presenters for its 38th Artios Awards taking place in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Also presenting at the Los Angeles gala alongside host Yvette Nicole Brown are Utkarsh Ambudkar, Paul Walter Hauser, Andrew Leeds, Sam Richardson, Britt Robertson, Glynn Turman and Tuc Watkins. Sarita Choudhury, Jordan E. Cooper, Rory Culkin, Khris Davis, Alex Edelman, Raúl Esparza, Katie Finneran, Katrina Lenk, Nicole Ari Parker, Peppermint, Morgan Spector, Celia Rose Goodin, Chris Sullivan and Kuhoo Verma will present at the New York ceremony, with Amber Ruffin as host.

The Artios Awards has 20 categories spanning film, TV and theater. The ceremonies will take place Thursday, March 9.

The Micheaux Film Festival is back for its fifth year to highlight diverse representation in entertainment as well as BIPOC and multicultural creators at its July event. The festival, helmed by Noel Braham and Courtney L. Branch, works to amplify underrepresented voices.

“We created this festival as a way to showcase avant-garde talent and highlight disruptive, bold, and noteworthy creatives,” said festival co-founder Braham in a statement. “Over these past 5 years it has transformed into something we never could have imagined. Our goal is to ensure the 2023 Micheaux Film Festival will be an unforgettable experience for all attendees and feature industry screenings, sneak peaks, exclusive conversations with creative visionaries, riveting social events, activations, and so much more – as we further elevate and serve as a unique space for all artists regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, military service, or other non-merit factor.”

The festival runs July 10 to 16 at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live. Submissions are open for episodic, shorts, features and podcasts with a final deadline of April 30. See the festival’s website for eligibility details.

“Anxious Nation,” an upcoming documentary from Academy Award winning director Vanessa Roth, will have its global premiere May 3, followed by a live-streamed panel with the film’s cast and crew.

Joining Roth for the virtual conversation is co-director, writer and producer Laura Morton along with executive producer Kathy Ireland and cast members like Tim Storey and Lynn Lyons. Other guests will be announced closer to the film’s debut.

The feature documentary spotlights the state of mental health in the United States, placing emphasis on how subjects, ages 11-26 are impacted by anxiety. The film also utilizes personal interviews with the families of kids navigating anxiety diagnoses.

“Anxiety does not discriminate, it affects people from every different culture and socio-economic background, and the film portrays this through its diverse stories,” said Morton, whose teenage daughter is one of the documentary participants. “Our kids are in crisis and it’s only getting worse.”

The virtual screening and conversation are being hosted in partnership with Area 23a and Lasega Films. “Anxious Nation” will hit U.S. theaters after its worldwide premiere and will be available for streaming May 5 through Anxious National Virtual Cinema.

