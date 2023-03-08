Open in App
Peshtigo, WI
Eagle Herald

Peshtigo trio named Packerland All-Conference

By MATT LEHMANN EagleHerald Sports Editor

4 days ago

PESHTIGO — Three members of the Peshtigo boys basketball team can call themselves All-Conference players after the Packerland Conference released its All-Conference teams on Tuesday.

Senior Kaine Fort earned First Team honors, with fellow senior Mason Doberstein nabbing a spot on the Second Team while junior Will McMahon was Honorable Mention.

Fort was a force on offense (16.3 points per game) and on the boards (Packerland-high 13.6 rebounds per game). The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh commit also made his mark as a shot-altering presence with 2.1 blocks per contest.

Doberstein’s season saw him dish an average of 4.4 assists per night while chipping in 12.1 PPG. Doberstein also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals a night.

McMahon was second on the team in points per game (8.9), assists (3.1) and rebounds (7.7).

Oconto senior Kadin Baxter was unanimous First Team choice after leading the Blue Devils in scoring (21.2 PPG).

Oconto also had sophomore Carter Koch earn Second Team recognition after averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, the latter two both team-highs.

Southern Door sophomore Drew Daoust was chosen as the Packerland Player of the Year.

2022-23 All-Packerland Conference

Player of the Year — Drew Daoust, Soph., Southern Door

First Team

Kadin Baxter, Sr., Oconto (Unanimous)

Drew Daoust, Soph., Southern Door (Unanimous)

Kaine Fort, Sr., Peshtigo

Tristian Lynch, Sr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran-Providence (Unanimous)

Elijah Meerstein, Sr., Green Bay NEW Lutheran-Providence

Thomas Stangel, Jr., Kewaunee (Unanimous)

Second Team

Isaak Aune, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Mason Doberstein, Sr., Peshtigo

Jared Hawkey, Sr., Southern Door

Cal Ihlenfeldt, Sr., Kewaunee

Carter Koch, Soph., Oconto

Jake Schar, Sr., Gibraltar

Kaden Vardon, Sr., Algoma

Honorable Mention

Will Friedenfels, Sr., Gibraltar

Payton Kohnle, Sr., Kewaunee

Will McMahon, Jr., Peshtigo

Nick Peterson, Sr., Sevastopol

Calvin Richard, Jr., Sturgeon Bay

Taylor Schaefer, Sr., Southern Door

