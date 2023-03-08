New effort to make puppies a part of your daily stretching

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You’ve heard of goat yoga, but have you heard of puppy yoga?

Sullivan Community Fitness Center and Sullivan County Human Society partnered to make puppies a part of your daily stretching. Instructors from the fitness center will lead you through various stretches, while puppies wander freely. The stretches are basic and they’re not very challenging.

It is available to members and non members, with a $5 fee, which goes towards the Humane Society.

Fitness Specialist Anna Elkins said it’s a great way to get the puppies ready for their forever home.

“For the humans stretching is really good for our central nervous system. It helps calm us down, lengthen our muscles,” Elkins said. “And then these puppies that are gonna get involved, they’re gonna have some socialization. They’re gonna get to wonder around and be outside of their kennels.”

If you missed it Monday, don’t panic! You can attend this event again March 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Sullivan Community Fitness Center.

The Sullivan Humane Society plans on doing this every time a new litter arrives. You can keep updated on their Facebook page .

