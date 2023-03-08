Open in App
The Hollywood Reporter

Artios Awards: Presenters Announced for Casting Society Ceremony

By Tyler Coates,

4 days ago
The Casting Society (CSA) announced on Tuesday the lineup of presenters for the 38th annual Artios Awards, which will take place on March 9 simultaneously at the Edison Ballroom in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Presenters at the Los Angeles gala will include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anna Camp, Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, Andrew Leeds, Melanie Lynskey, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sam Richardson, Britt Robertson, Glynn Turman and Tuc Watkins.

New York presenters will include Sarita Choudhury, Jordan E. Cooper, Rory Culkin, Khris Davis, Alex Edelman, Raúl Esparza, Katie Finneran, Katrina Lenk, Nicole Ari Parker, Peppermint, Morgan Spector and Kuhoo Verma.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Amber Ruffin were previously announced as the hosts at the Los Angeles and New York celebrations, respectively.

Netflix and HBO/HBO Max led the Artios nominations in the television categories, nominees for which were announced October 2022. Netflix also led the film category nominations , which were announced in January; 11 casting directors were honored with multiple film nods: Ellen Chenoweth, Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe each earned three noms, while Lucy Bevan, Kim Coleman, Sarah Halley Finn, Christi Soper Hilt, Avy Kaufman, Bernard Telsey, Natalie Lyon and Kevin Reher all received two noms each.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors casting professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, theater and commercials. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society. The March 9 galas will be the Casting Society’s first in-person celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

