Gov. Jared Polis, lawmakers strive to boost math scores among Colorado students 03:01

Colorado will spend millions of dollars in the coming years to improve math scores across the state. Gov. Jared Polis and other lawmakers announced a new initiative to catch Colorado students up with their grade standards after years of falling behind.

"Here in Colorado we refuse to stand by and let this trend continue," Polis said. "It is not acceptable that math performance has decreased in Colorado."

Studies showed that thousands of students across the state have fallen behind on their grade levels of math competency. Lawmakers said data shows that the state can combat that issue by spending more time both in and out of school providing quality opportunities to learn more.

/ Getty Images

"Students need to be able to be competent in high school algebra so they are ready for career workforce," said Janice Marchman, State Senator from northern Colorado.

Marchman said students can excel more in mathematics if their teachers are given proper tools and funding to educate their students across all age groups.

Teachers like Jena Graham of Weld County have already seen scores improving with their students, and the state has given her school $50,000 as an incentive for meeting their goals.

"We do a lot of foundational skills like foundational fractions. Skills that they will need. Everyday skills they will need for life, every tool they will need throughout life," Graham said. "I definitely see growth in their strategies, their confidence and their abilities. If we can give them as many tools and practice and time it will be beneficial."

The state will give $25 million to after-school programs like Boys and Girls Club specifically to improve teaching opportunities outside of class in the fields of math and STEM.

Rebecca Daily's children in Wellington have already improved their skill sets thanks to out-of-school programs like Boys and Girls Club.

"There is no doubt that this opportunity has shaped the future for my daughters and assured they get great grades, especially in math," Daily said. "I would love to see these opportunities extended to more families in Colorado."