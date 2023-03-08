Open in App
Mountain Times

Vertical Challenge returns to Pico

By Krista,

4 days ago

Saturday, March 11—PICO MOUNTAIN—Join the return of the Vertical Challenge on Saturday. The Vertical Challenge (VC) is a series of free casual ski and snowboard races held at ski resorts throughout the Northeast during each winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are divided by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in each category. The VC includes a festival element, featuring snowy activities for all ages and prizes given away throughout a fun day at the mountain. It’s also a lot more. In fact, Killington/Pico Ski Resort was the very first mountain to host the event back in 1991!

All entrants need to do is purchase a lift ticket from the host mountain and complete a registration form, which can be done in advance at ski-vc.com.

All events will take place slopeside or inside of the Pico Base Lodge.

Schedule:

  • 7:30 a.m. — Registration, music and announcements begin
  • 9 a.m. — Sampling begins
  • 10 a.m. — Race course opens
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Vertical Victory party and awards

For more information visit: ski-vc.com.

The post Vertical Challenge returns to Pico appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA23 hours ago
Tuesday storm could possibly be the defining one of this winter
Boston, MA1 day ago
Barstow school budget passes
Barstow, CA3 days ago
Libraries should be better funded, not closed
Middlebury, VT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy