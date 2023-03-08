Vertical Challenge returns to Pico

Saturday, March 11—PICO MOUNTAIN—Join the return of the Vertical Challenge on Saturday. The Vertical Challenge (VC) is a series of free casual ski and snowboard races held at ski resorts throughout the Northeast during each winter season. Skiers and snowboarders are divided by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in each category. The VC includes a festival element, featuring snowy activities for all ages and prizes given away throughout a fun day at the mountain. It’s also a lot more. In fact, Killington/Pico Ski Resort was the very first mountain to host the event back in 1991!

All entrants need to do is purchase a lift ticket from the host mountain and complete a registration form, which can be done in advance at ski-vc.com.

All events will take place slopeside or inside of the Pico Base Lodge.

Schedule:

7:30 a.m. — Registration, music and announcements begin

9 a.m. — Sampling begins

10 a.m. — Race course opens

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Vertical Victory party and awards

For more information visit: ski-vc.com.

