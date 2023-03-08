Open in App
Killington, VT
See more from this location?
Mountain Times

Celebrate a Day for Jake at Killington

By Krista,

4 days ago

Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.—KILLINGTON— Head to Killington for a global day to celebrate the legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter. Ride, hike, surf, skate, wax your board, whatever moves you—just get creative and have as much fun as possible!

Killington Resort will provide free stickers, die-cuts, and more in thanks for coming out (while supplies last). Share your appreciation for Jake by using the hashtag #RideOnJake.

Schedule:

  • 11:30 a.m.: Rally to the Stash via Superstar or Skye Peak Express lifts
  • 12 p.m.: Toast to Jake in front of the Stash House12:15 p.m.: Group ride down Stash over to Great Eastern into Bearly Trails.

The post Celebrate a Day for Jake at Killington appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Killington, VT newsLocal Killington, VT
Killington’s Slash and Berm banked slalom event raised $9K
Killington, VT3 days ago
A look back at Killington’s vision, tenacity and pioneering leadership
Killington, VT3 days ago
Please vote ‘yes’ on TIF plan
Killington, VT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnancy & Baby Expo held Saturday
Rutland, VT2 days ago
Cookbook author Gesine Bullock-Prado debuts new book with recipes for ‘all (six) seasons’
Woodstock, VT2 days ago
Hartland store manager departs suddenly
Hartland, VT3 days ago
BarnArts presents 11th annual Masquerade Jazz and Funk Winter Music Carnival
Barnard, VT4 days ago
From paper to paperless
Rutland, VT4 days ago
Woodstock votes to keep elected listers
Woodstock, VT3 days ago
VINS hosts artist exhibit on owls
Hartford, VT4 days ago
Allaire unseated, Rutland city option tax passes
Rutland, VT4 days ago
Libraries should be better funded, not closed
Middlebury, VT3 days ago
Killington voters pass $47M TIF bond, approve new town hall
Killington, VT4 days ago
New faces elected to Rutland city school board
Rutland, VT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy