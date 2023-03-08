Celebrate a Day for Jake at Killington

Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.—KILLINGTON— Head to Killington for a global day to celebrate the legacy of Jake Burton Carpenter. Ride, hike, surf, skate, wax your board, whatever moves you—just get creative and have as much fun as possible!

Killington Resort will provide free stickers, die-cuts, and more in thanks for coming out (while supplies last). Share your appreciation for Jake by using the hashtag #RideOnJake.

Schedule:

11:30 a.m.: Rally to the Stash via Superstar or Skye Peak Express lifts

12 p.m.: Toast to Jake in front of the Stash House12:15 p.m.: Group ride down Stash over to Great Eastern into Bearly Trails.

