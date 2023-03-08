BarnArts presents 11th annual Masquerade Jazz and Funk Winter Music Carnival

Saturday, March 11—BARNARD—Experience dinner plus over four hours of music, including New Orleans jazz & swing, roaring 20s dance swing & new world soul from the African diaspora at the Barnard Town Hall.

Here’s this year’s musical line up:

•5:30 p.m. Michael Zsoldos & Ben Kogan (New Orleans jazz/swing)

•7 p.m Speak Easy Prohibition Band: Bob Merrill (piano), Tim Gilmore (drums), Peter Concilio (bass), Dave Ellis (trumpet), Katie Runde Sanchez (saxophones), Grace Wallace (vocals) (dance music from the roaring ’20s)

•8:30 p.m, Zili Misik (New World Soul from the African Diaspora)

Price of the ticket includes an expansive taco bar and non-alcoholic drinks. Mask-decorating table and photo booth. BYOB. Costumes are welcome and masks are encouraged.

Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for students, and 6 and under free.

Purchase tickets online at barnarts.ludus.com or pay at the door cash or check.

For more information visit: barnarts.org/mainstage/masquerade-jazz-and-funk-winter-music-carnival.

