Killington, VT
Mountain Times

Killington voters pass $47M TIF bond, approve new town hall

By Krista,

4 days ago

Development of the town’s water system set to begin this summer

By Polly Mikula

On Town Meeting Day, 75% of Killington voters approved Article 5, giving the town authorization to proceed with water and road infrastructure projects that will support a new Six Peaks development at the base of Snowshed and Ramshead and then extend down the Killington Road (collectively known as Killington Forward). The bond covering the majority of the project will be financed through Tax Increment Financing of the new Six Peaks Village development. The vote tally was 337 for to 119 against, just about what town officials has predicted leading up to the vote.

“It’s such a relief,” Selectman Jim Haff said. “I knew it would pass, but now we can really get to work.”

Town officials had held multiple informational hearings and embarked on a robust marketing campaign focused on Article 5 in an effort to make sure voters were properly informed. The town also revealed its plans for a workforce housing development off Nanak Way (that’s contingent on municipal water) last month.

“The town really needs this,” Haff continued. “We need water, we need an improved road and we need workforce housing… and the developer needs these things, too. Together we are able to do it and not raise the municipal tax rate. It’s a true win-win-win,” he said, referring to the town’s, developer’s and taxpayers’ benefit.

Killington voters also passed Article 3, a $6.4 million municipal budget (352 to 93) and Article 4, which authorizes the town to purchase the post office building on Route 4 and renovate it for use as its new town offices, at a cost of $1.6 million.

Article 4 passed 348 to 106.

For more Town Meeting Day election results visit: MountainTimes.info.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECG4a_0lB5YpPU00

Rendering of the new Six Peaks Village at the base of Snowshed and Ramshead.

The post Killington voters pass $47M TIF bond, approve new town hall appeared first on The Mountain Times .

