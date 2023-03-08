Specialty Food Day tour stops at Killington

Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m.—KILLINGTON—Head to the second floor of the Snowshed Lodge in the ballroom from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday to sample a selection of special Vermont foods. The Ski Vermont Specialty Food Day Tour visits member ski areas with local Vermont food and beverage vendors. This pop-up farmers’ market style event showcases all the unique things that Vermont has to offer, right at the base of the mountains we love. Sample various sweets and treats and go home with some too!

This year’s vendors include: 802 Heat, Frenchy & Balloo BBQ, Frog Hollow Farm, Luce Farm Wellness, Salsa Sisters, Shrubbly, Stewart Maple, VT Barrel Aged, and VT Chaga Chai.

