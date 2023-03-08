Open in App
Beckley, WV
See more from this location?
WVNS

Beckley housing center director says services continue, despite renovations

By Jessica Farrish,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuUgi_0lB5WIw700

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center operates the only homeless shelter in the city of Beckley and is undergoing renovations, the director, Michael Horn, said on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Horn addressed a series of photos taken inside the center — which is three stories and made up of two buildings — which show uninhabitable rooms. Some associated with the center said the center recently adopted a later curfew for residents and has experienced a rise in drug overdoses inside the facility.

Horn said renovations have forced all clients to the first floor of each facility. Families stay in one building, while single men stay in the other, he said.

West Virginia governor signs largest tax cut in state history into law

But Horn said the center still houses an average of 55 clients each night and provides full services. The plan, said Horn, is to renovate both buildings.

To date, he said there has been about $1.3 million in renovations identified, including a new roof, which is complete.

Prior to the renovations, he said, all of the hundred-year-old facility was not in use.

“We’re trying to use 100 percent of our building and spread the clients throughout our building, in case something like Covid happens again,” he said. “So, we’re going to remodel the basement and all of Building B, very shortly.”

Horn said in 2020, the center stopped following a model it had followed for 25 years, which focused solely on emergency housing and enforced a stricter curfew.

He said the new, comprehensive model, through West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, enrolls clients in social services, helps them find jobs and seeks permanent housing for them.

Chat messages suggest offers of payment, bullying led to middle school fight

“We’re not really telling a grown adult they have to be in at 9:30 p.m.,” Horn said. ” We moved it (the curfew) to 11 p.m., to give them that little bit of freedom to go out and do things at night.”

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a statewide drop in the number of drug overdose deaths between March 2021 and March 2022, Horn said the center has seen a rise. He does not believe the uptick is related to the curfew.

He said he has taken steps to address overdoses.

“We address it by having everyone in the building Narcan trained,” said Horn. “We do peer recovery group meetings here, on-site. We had seen a bit of an increase in overdoses, but that could just be what’s on the street.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Beckley Council to hold session/public hearing regarding DHHR property to be conveyed to City of Beckley
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Group of West Virginia families ask for investigation into Southern Regional Jail at Capitol Building
Beaver, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Juneteenth Celebration looking for vendors and artists
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beckley Art Center to host its spring fundraiser
Beckley, WV1 day ago
What is the safest city in West Virginia?
Oak Hill, WV9 hours ago
2022 Battle of the Banks winner announced, honored
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Families, national groups rally for federal investigation at SRJ
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Southern Highlands hosts CIT training for law enforcement and first responders
Princeton, WV2 days ago
Two area hospitals partner up to promote wellness with Coalfields Community Health Fair
Beckley, WV2 days ago
West Virginia animal shelter helping cat badly injured in house fire
Charleston, WV7 hours ago
Dandelion Festival seeking art submissions
White Sulphur Springs, WV1 day ago
Friends of Charity Auto Fair returns for 18th year
Beckley, WV4 days ago
Food giveaway for vets and their pets
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Veteran pet adoption program launches in Raleigh county
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Charleston, West Virginia, man declares, celebrates ‘Feed a First Responder Day’ on his 30th birthday
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association to host adoption event, says kennels are full
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County Commission to decide on Justice TIF request
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Missing Raleigh County dementia patient found safe in Fairmont
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Greenbrier County courthouse construction delayed again by supply chain issues
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Irish-Celtic Festivities to hit downtown Beckley
Beckley, WV1 day ago
David Bunch, FACHE, Named CEO of Raleigh General Hospital
Beckley, WV3 days ago
2023 Ronceverte River Festival Logo and Slogan Contest
Ronceverte, WV1 day ago
Fruits of Labor founded speaks at HERstory International Women’s Conference
Beckley, WV3 days ago
2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia, canceled
Charleston, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy