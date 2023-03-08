Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

Harden out Tuesday with left foot soreness

4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — James Harden has been ruled out of the Philadelphia 76ers game Tuesday in Minnesota due to left foot soreness.

Harden played 39:32 and had 14 points and 20 assists in a win a night earlier in Indiana. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 21.9 points and a league-high 10.8 assists in 48 games for Philadelphia this season.

A tendon strain in his right foot caused Harden to miss 14 games earlier this season, but he had played in 39 of the past 41 games.

Tobias Harris (left calf contusion) and P.J. Tucker (back spasms) were listed as questionable but are in the starting lineup. Tyrese Maxey is starting in place of Harden. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

