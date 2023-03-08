Open in App
Modesto, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Modesto man identified as body found in Lake County Colorado

By Megan Camponovo,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jrg1h_0lB5UaYf00

(KTXL) — A Modesto man was identified as the body found near Independence Pass in Lake County Colorado in 1970.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Cold Case team identified the body as Gardner Paul Smith of Modesto using Forensic Genetic Genealogy and other tools.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Over 50 years ago Smith’s remains were found on Independence Pass and were originally submitted for analysis, however, the body was unable to be identified.

Gardner Paul Smith, Colorado Bureau of Investigation

It wasn’t until 2022 that Smith’s DNA was submitted for Forensic Genetic Genealogy testing, which led to his identification.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car crashes into glider plane being towed through Stockton
Stockton, CA5 hours ago
160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company
Hayward, CA23 hours ago
Bakersfield Fire Department Water Rescue Team deployed to Merced
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Victims identified in Stanislaus County triple fatal collision
Patterson, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order issued for part of Modesto area near Tuolumne River
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Mobile home residents in Modesto prepare to evacuate as Tuolumne River rises
Modesto, CA1 day ago
No weapon found after Modesto school put on lockdown, student arrested
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Update: Law Enforcement Activity At Columbia State Park
Columbia, CA23 hours ago
Woman and two dogs die in Turlock car crash
Turlock, CA2 days ago
Some Modesto residents staying put despite evacuation order prompted by rising Tuolumne River levels
Modesto, CA17 hours ago
California Storm Updates: Funnel clouds spotted in foothills, flash flood warnings issued
Jamestown, CA2 hours ago
Bakersfield FD deploys 6-member water rescue team to assist Merced County ahead of storm
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Teen accused of killing woman in Stockton
Stockton, CA1 day ago
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Modesto Causes Fatalities and Injuries
Modesto, CA1 day ago
Merced man arrested for selling fentanyl, police say
Merced, CA2 days ago
Update | Evacuation warning issued for Modesto area near 9th Street and Tuolumne River
Modesto, CA2 days ago
Solo-Vehicle Crash Near Rancho Murieta Causes Fatalities
Rancho Murieta, CA3 days ago
Man dies after being found with gunshot wound to head in car in Atwater, police say
Atwater, CA5 hours ago
Nine-year-old stabbed by older brother after argument Tuesday afternoon
Turlock, CA1 day ago
Woman arrested after putting hole in neighbor’s door and throwing pipe at another neighbor’s window Sunday afternoon
Turlock, CA1 day ago
Woman with robbery warrant arrested after being recognized by officer six months later Saturday morning
Turlock, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Area 13 in Merced
Merced, CA1 day ago
Suspect identified in Merced fatal DUI crash, CHP says
Merced, CA4 days ago
Family handcuffed outside of East Bay Starbucks awarded $8.25 million
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
Surging Bear Creek causing flood concerns in Merced neighborhoods
Merced, CA19 hours ago
Fatality Reported in Tractor Accident Near Modesto
Modesto, CA4 days ago
Man arrested after being found with stolen property during suspicious person contact early Friday morning
Turlock, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy