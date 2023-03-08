Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing pedestrian while high on meth

By Karla Sosa,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rdotp_0lB5UEKn00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian while high on meth back in 2021. Elizardo Cortez cut his sentence by more than half by pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

In December of 2021, Cortez hit Gerald Groth on Coal near Carlisle, killing him. Cortez tested positive for THC and meth at the time of the crash. Cortez had been charged with vehicular homicide once before, nearly two decades ago, but the case was never prosecuted. However, he did plead guilty in another DWI case from 2014.

Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at APD helicopter

“Mr. Cortez, your total sentence is 27 years of incarceration… your actual term of incarceration will be 12 years of incarceration at the New Mexico Department of Corrections starting on April 7th of this year,” said Judge Lucy Solimon.

During today’s sentencing, the judge heard from the victim’s son, who described his father, Jerry, as a kind, well-respected man. “The reckless and selfish decision ended up taking the life of my father, Jerry. The pain and sadness of losing him has been unbearable. This is a whole in our family that can not be filled,” said Tom Groth, son of Gerald Groth.

Cortez also has prior convictions for drugs and shoplifting. Cortez will serve five years of probation when he gets out. If he violates his probation, he could go back to prison to finish out the full 27 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
APD, DEA looking for wounded man accused of fentanyl trafficking, running from police
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Jailed Albuquerque man linked to second murder
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Albuquerque man charged with shooting at neighbor’s truck arrested again
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead in pedestrian-vehicle crash, Albuquerque police report
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
Man accused of fleeing scene of Albuquerque crash with his kids
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Video shows Albuquerque crash where police find 230,000 fentanyl pills
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque man facing multiple charges in September 2022 homicide
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police arrest barricaded suspect in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque Inspector General: Buying turf for Rio Rancho Events Center violated state rules
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
Albuquerque police arrest eight in drug operation with DEA
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Sheriff addresses deputy’s political talk during a traffic stop
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
Wanted: Albuquerque woman involved in multiple shootings
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
One person hospitalized after SE Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police ask for help finding southeast Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Alleged Albuquerque restaurant shooter will be held until trial
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Police warn public of shootings at Albuquerque property
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
RRPD arrest records: Feb. 26 to March 4
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
Reckless driver heads to prison after sending APD officer to the hospital
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Man found guilty in Shiprock home assault
Shiprock, NM3 days ago
Suspect’s wife also charged in death of Good Samaritan
Albuquerque, NM21 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in northeast Albuquerque car crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Gun found in Tuesday night APD car chase
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Police arrest vehicle thief in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
New Mexico Woman, 85 Allegedly Murders Her Husband for Drinking Too Much, Confesses to Her Daughter: Reports
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
Arrest warrant filed for Albuquerque woman involved in fatal shooting
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Suspect named in North Valley double-murder, suicide
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at APD helicopter
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Homeless camps forced to move from the Animas River
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
DA speaks out after judge released man accused of downtown Albuquerque murder
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy