Hogs' Kendall Diggs Delivers Third Game-Winning Homer

Razorbacks finally manage to get another late homer to down Army.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Military Appreciation Day, Army came into Baum-Walker Stadium and gave Arkansas all it wanted.

As with several games this year, it wasn't decided until the last Hogs' batting order in the eighth inning, thanks to Dylan Carter managing to get through the final inning.

Even then, he faced the go-ahead run, but got a line shot to Bohrofen in right field and the Hogs got a 7-5 win over the Knights.

"It was a good win for our team," coach Dave Van Horn said later. "It started looking like it wasn't our night."

That's because Army pretty much controlled most of the game with experience.

"They had mostly juniors and seniors," Van Horn said.

The game was played with a haze that settled over the field and stayed around awhile, but it didn't really have any impact.

"My guess is it was a control burn somewhere and they forgot to check with us," Van Horn said.

Hogs' Jared Wegner, Kendall Diggs, Dylan Carter Recapping Army (TV-G; 6:26)

The Razorbacks' problems started early when the leadoff batter hit a single and two batters later, the Knights' Ross Frederick, homered to center field off starter Parker Coil. Not the way the freshman wanted to get this one going.

Army added another run in the fourth inning after three straight singles got Justin Lehman across the plate and they added another one in the fifth when the first two hitters singled, pushing another run across.

The Hogs finally answered in the sixth with homers from Jared Wegner (producing three runs) and Jace Bohrofen tied the game.

It didn't stay that way long.

Army got a one-out single from Sam Ruta, who scored later on a fielder's choice and held a slim lead until the eighth

With one out and two runners on, Hogs' designated hitter Kendall Diggs deliverd a home-run shot into the wind to center field, bringing Brady Slavens and Bohrofen home.

It was the first lead of the game for the Razorbacks at 7-5.

The Hogs will continue the March long homestand against Louisiana Tech for the first of a three-game weekend series Friday.

HOGS FEED:

RAZORBACKS EXPECTING TAUREAN CARTER BACK FOR SPRING PRACTICES

THERE ARE BETTER PERMANENT RIVALS OPTIONS WITH HOGS FOR SEC

PITTMAN MAY LAUD PROPOSED SCHEDULE WHILE SABAN WHINES

LOOKING AT RAZORBACKS' ROSTER AHEAD OF SPRING PRACTICE STARTING THIS WEEK

NO LEGIT TEAM IS GETTING WORKED UP ABOUT WINNING SEC TOURNAMENT

NICK SMITH SAYS HOGS NEED TO BE BACK IN GYM IMMEDIATELY FOXING PROBLEMS

REGULAR SEASON MERCIFULLY ENDS FOR RAZORBACKS, MUSSELMAN

NUMBERS DIVE BRINGS REALITY OF WHERE THIS TEAM RANKS WITH MUSSELMAN'S OTHER SQUADS

HOGS NEED INSIDE GAME TO HAVE REPEAT PERFORMANCE AGAINST KENTUCKY

SATURDAY COULD BE FINAL TIME FOR BUD WALTON CROWD TO GET UNDER JOHN CALIPARI'S SKIN

SPOTLIGHT ELSEWHERE

SEC BASKETBALL STANDINGS

FAYETTEVILLE WEATHER UPDATE

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.