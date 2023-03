27 First News

Charles V. Byrne, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

By MyValleyTributes Staff, 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles V. Byrne, Jr., 73, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 6, 2023, with his loving wife by his side. Charles ...