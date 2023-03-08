BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Thunder Game

Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Draymond Green has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (hand) will start Tuesday."

The former Michigan State star is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest in 57 games (while shooting 52.8% from the field).

Green is in his 11th season in the NBA (all with the Warriors) and has helped lead them to the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons.

Right now, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

They had been on a five-game winning streak before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers (113-105) on Sunday afternoon.

Over the last ten games, the Warriors are 6-4, but they are only 7-24 in the 31 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

As for the Thunder, they are 30-34 in 64 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are just a half-game back of the four-way tie for the ninth seed.

Currently, the Thunder are on a two-game winning streak, and they are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been good, going 19-15 in 34 games hosted in Oklahoma City.