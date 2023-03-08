Victory for weed legalization, a cookie controversy: Your Wednesday briefing

Welcome to the middle, Delaware.

Hope your journey over the hump is relatively pain-free. We are here for you.

Today I want to tell you about the bid for legalized weed, some Oscar misses, and a Girl Scout cookie that may have done more harm than good.

Is legalization on the horizon?

The continued quest to legalize weed in Delaware cleared its first hurdle of the legislative session on Tuesday when House lawmakers voted to legalize adult possession of 1 ounce or less of marijuana, reports Meredith Newman.

“The bipartisan vote, 28-13, showed significant gains in support of legalization. Two Democrats – Reps. Bill Bush and Stephanie T. Bolden – who previously had not supported legalization voted for the bill on Tuesday,’’ she writes.

You can stay up-to-date on this topic and learn more about the history of the push for legalization as well as its prospects for passing by checking out The Press Room, Meredith’s weekly look at state politics.

Does this cookie deserve a raspberry?

While the arrival of Girl Scout Cookies season brings with it plenty of smiles (and perhaps some extra weight gain!), not everyone is happy this year.

As Krys’tal Griffin reports, the introduction of a limited-edition cookie made some would-be cookie sellers as well as salivating customers feeling a little, well, crumby.

Did hype over the arrival of Raspberry Rally backfire? It has definitely spurred some jaw-dropping eBay offers.

Did Oscar get it all wrong?

OK, I have to share this with you because it really stuck with me.

USA Today has made a list of 15 Oscar-winning films that didn’t deserve to win when, in hindsight, they are compared with the competition at the time.

I really could not argue with too many of their choices – maybe you will. (The fact that “Out of Africa’’ won over “The Color Purple’’ really got me.)

Have fun checking the list yourself to see what you think.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Vote in our Pizza Bracket Challenge

32 local pizza places are vying for bragging rights as we kick off our Pizza Brackets Challenge.

In our own March Madness bit of fun, we want your vote for your very favorite pie.

Be sure to make your vote count now, and as we go from 32 down to the most beloved pizza place of them all.

How well do you follow the news?

Are you a newshound who knows more about what’s going on than anyone around you?

Well, do we have a quiz for you!

Fresh off the local headlines, we’ve created a weekly Delaware Online news quiz that will test your news IQ based on what happened the previous seven days.

Our first quiz hits all our favorite topics – food, sports, politics, and Delaware traditions.

Test your local news IQ here.

