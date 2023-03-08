Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas mother accused of child abuse after laundry detergent burns 2-year-old: police

By David Charns,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rarkd_0lB5ReGc00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother faces child abuse charges after police said her daughter likely ingested laundry detergent and suffered second-degree burns, documents said.

Destanii Slater, 32, faces charges of child abuse and neglect with substantial bodily harm and four counts of child abuse, records showed.

Over the course of three days last year, the two-year-old child complained of “stomach pains” while Slater allegedly “ignored her cries,” police wrote in court documents. The child’s grandmother later found skin ripped from the child’s chest and abdomen.

Medical staff at Sunrise Hospital determined the child had received second-degree burns covering about 10% of her body. A doctor told police the burns came from acid and may have come from ingesting a packet of laundry detergent.

The doctor told detectives the child “was playing with [laundry detergent packets], and one may have exploded onto her chest. [Slater] did not change [the child’s] shirt. [Slater] wiped the substance from [the child’s] shirt and went to sleep. [The child] then woke up in the middle of the night and complained of stomach pains by crying and rubbing her abdomen. [Slater] stated she thought it was due to bloating and gas.”

Detectives noted a family member kept “detergents and liquid cleaning chemicals” out in the open in the apartment’s living room, they said. Investigators also said they found an unsecured loaded handgun in the same room where several children slept, documents said.

While the alleged incident happened in 2022, police arrested Slater on a warrant on Friday, March 3, records showed. A detective noted in a report that he had called Slater to try “to convince her to self-surrender” but she refused.

Slater remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday on $25,000 bail.

A study published in 2014 in the Journal of Medical Toxicology found that small packets containing detergent may cause chemical burns.

“Dermal laundry pod exposure can result in significant chemical burns,” the report titled “Significant Chemical Burns Associated with Dermal Exposure to Laundry Pod Detergent” said. “Health-care providers should be aware of this complication and should perform thorough dermal decontamination in the event of an exposure. Skin should be thoroughly washed with copious amounts of water, and contaminated clothing should be removed.”

The American Cleaning Institute urges parents and caregivers to keep all cleaning products out of children’s reach.

“Proper storage of all cleaning products is a daily practice that can help prevent accidents in the home,” a post on their website said. “In particular, liquid laundry packets need to be used and stored as directed and kept out of reach of children.”

The Nevada Poison Control Center can be contacted by calling 800-222-1222. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
4th person faces charges after body of 16-year-old was found wrapped in blanket
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Wife of 101-year-old veteran speaks on safety after crash involving robbery suspects
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Las Vegas police make arrest in New Year’s Day robbery, murder
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Las Vegas judge gives convicted triple murderer 3 life sentences
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
2 of 3 suspects accused of holding Las Vegas teens captive out on bond
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas politician accused of murdering journalist details jail conditions in handwritten document
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police search for 3 suspects in northwest valley armed robbery
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect who threatened employee with knife
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Video released of police shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Accused Las Vegas killer blames co-defendant, both injected woman with pool cleaner, police say
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
CCSD police responded to 78 violent calls to Las Vegas high school since start of school year
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Telles accuses Las Vegas judge of ‘badgering him’ in journalist murder case
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Attorney representing family of fallen Las Vegas detective speaks on wrongful death lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Missing 81-year-old man last seen in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Elderly woman hit, killed by vehicle in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Homeowners express safety concerns after deadly home invasion in Henderson
Henderson, NV3 days ago
No deal reached in alleged Las Vegas pool cleaner murder, case to go to trial
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas woman desperate for help after apartment ceiling caves in, no repairs made
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Tow truck driver remembered 2 years after hit-and-run crash as police encourage ‘Move Over’ law
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Settlement reached in deadly Las Vegas Alpine Motel fire lawsuits
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
101-year-old World War II veteran injured in crash involving Las Vegas-area robbery suspects
Henderson, NV3 days ago
Woman hit, injured by driver in southwest Las Vegas parking lot
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas man climbed on U.S. Capitol building, illegally entered on Jan. 6: FBI
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cat found in Las Vegas back with Alabama owner after going missing for two years
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Crash blocks all lanes of traffic along 215, Summerlin
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Black parents upset over Las Vegas Christian school’s use of racial slur in class material
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Flu claims 45 lives in Southern Nevada this season, health district report shows
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Public health vending machines offer health kits, clean syringes in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy