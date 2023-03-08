Every picture tells a story: People of Prattville on exhibit through April 2

The Prattauga Art Guild's “People of Prattville” photo exhibit is on display now through April 2 at the Creative Arts Center, 342 S. Chestnut St, Prattville.

Made possible in part by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, “People of Prattville” highlights local photographers and the stories of people they've photographed. Ten different artists are featured in the show, sharing touching stories about friends, neighbors, and others.

Some photos share personal battles, some share personal victories, some bring a smile to your face, and some bring tears to your eyes.

Make time to visit the exhibit and be reminded that the people all around us each have a story and are all at different chapters of life — some on mountain tops and some in deep valleys.

Gallery hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays from 1 until 4 p.m.

A reception featuring light refreshments will be held at 5 p.m. on March 17 at the Creative Arts Center.

For more information, call the Cultural Arts Office at 334-595-0850.