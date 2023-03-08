Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to killing two of his cats

A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, after he apparently killed two of his cats.

The defendant, 23-year-old Moises L. Germanguerrero, became the subject of an SPCA Serving Erie County investigation following the suspicious deaths of two of his cats.

On March 29, 2021, Germanguerrero's girlfriend brought one of the deceased cats to a veterinary hospital. The cat was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where a necropsy determined that the cat died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The investigation determined that the cat died after Germanguerrero hit the car with a closed fist.

On Oct. 18, 2021, Germanguerrero's girlfriend brought a second cat to a different vet hospital to be treated for a head trauma. The cat was taken to the SPCA Serving Erie County where it was later euthanized due to the severity of the head injury.

A veterinarian at the SPCA determined the second cat also died from blunt force trauma to the head.

An investigation into the second cats death also determined that the defendant killed this cat by hitting it in the head with a closed fist.

Germanguerrero will face a maximum of two years in prison during his sentencing on June 5, 2023. He is currently released on his own recognizance as the charge against him is a non-qualifying offense for bail.