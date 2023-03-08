Open in App
Roxbury Township, NJ
Three bodies found in Roxbury home, Morris County prosecutor investigating

By Nicholas Katzban, Morristown Daily Record,

4 days ago
The Roxbury Police Department discovered three bodies inside a home in the township's Succasunna neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers were called to the house to conduct a welfare check, although the prosecutor's spokesperson, Meghan Knab, did not specify whom the officers were asked to evaluate or why.

No further details were available as of Tuesday evening, as local police, along with investigators from the Morris County sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, have launched a probe into the deaths, Knab said.

More information would be released when "appropriate," she said, and she assured residents that "there is no danger to the community."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Three bodies found in Roxbury home, Morris County prosecutor investigating

