The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live updates

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

4 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the floor Tuesday (9 p.m. CT, TNT) against the Los Angeles Lakers to finish up a four-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena.

The Grizzlies (38-25) are 1-2 through the first three games of the trip. Not often does a Grizzlies-Lakers game feel like the subplot, but that's the case in this one.

The Lakers (31-34) are retiring the jersey of Pau Gasol, who won two titles with the Lakers, and it's no coincidence that the honor is happening against Memphis. Gasol was the third pick in 2001 NBA Draft and played his first seven seasons with the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant remains away from the team after purportedly brandishing a gun inside a nightclub, an act shown in an Instagram Live video from his account. There's no definitive timeline on his return.

Memphis won't have Morant, but Dillon Brooks is making his return to the lineup after a one-game suspension due to reaching 16 technical fouls this season. The Grizzlies were hopeful that Steven Adams could return near the end of the road trip, but the center remains out.

The Lakers won't have LeBron James, but Anthony Davis has been a nightmare for defenses in James' absence. Davis had 28 points 19 rebounds and five blocks when Memphis defeated L.A. on Feb. 28.

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell didn't play in the last meeting, but he's listed as questionable ahead of today's game.

The Grizzlies and Lakers have split their first two meetings of the season. Both teams won a game at home.

Memphis has a half-game lead over the Sacramento Kings for the No. 2 seed in the West.

Follow along for live updates.

PLAYER SUPPORT:What Memphis Grizzlies players said about Ja Morant during star guard's absence

NEXT UP:Here's why Tyus Jones is the key for Memphis Grizzlies until Ja Morant returns

GIANNOTTO:Ja Morant acted like a petulant child. The Memphis Grizzlies couldn't ignore it anymore | Giannotto

