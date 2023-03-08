Chris Finch: 'We're hopeful' KAT returns this season

Towns remains in the "final stages" of his recovery.

Wednesday will mark 100 days since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a devastating calf injury that has knocked him out of the last 45 games and with the regular season trickling down to the final weeks there's still no official timeline for his return.

Asked for more information about Towns before Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said what he said weeks ago, that Towns is in the "final stages" of his recovery.

"There’s a sense of real urgency for him too, I think now, he can see the end in sight, and I think he’s getting excited by that," said Finch, according to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

Asked specifically if Towns will play again this season, Finch said: "We’re hopeful, yeah."

Towns was injured Nov. 28, suffering what he later described in January as a Grade 3 calf strain, which is the most serious type of strain to the lower leg muscle.

With 16 games left in the regular season, Minnesota has reached the point where The Athletic's Shams Charania hinted about before the All-Star break when he said the Wolves hope Towns can play in "at least" the final 10-15 games of the regular season.

The 10th to last game of the regular season is March 20 against the Knicks.