Marianne Williamson Not Happy At White House Press Secretary's Crystal Ball Joke

Self-help author Marianne Williamson couldn’t help but be miffed at the laugh that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had at her expense on Monday.

So on Tuesday, she criticized Jean-Pierre on Twitter for “ speaking so derisively and in such mocking terms about someone who is running for president of the United States, and as a woman.”

It all started when a reporter asked the press secretary if President Joe Biden was “frustrated” that Williamson had declared her candidacy rather than giving him a clear field for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In true spin-doctor fashion, Jean-Pierre attempted to minimize what, if any, threat Wililamson might present to Biden’s reelection chances by casually dismissing the premise of the question.

“We’re just not tracking that,” she said, before tweaking Williamson’s New Age sentiments. “If I had a, what’s it called? A little globe here, a crystal ball, then I can tell you, a Magic 8 Ball, whatever. If I could feel her aura. I just don’t have anything to share on that.”

Although reporters in the room laughed at Jean-Pierre’s shading, Williamson didn’t find it funny based on the video she posted Tuesday on social media.

Williamson claimed she “was so sad” to see Jean-Pierre’s commentary and claimed the reference to crystal balls and auras was off-base since she’s “ never spoken or written about” either topic.

Although the author said Biden was a “nice man,” she said she felt Jean-Pierre’s banter was a sign that the White House “doesn’t share my commitment to the high ground.”

She also claimed that Jean-Pierre’s comment was meant to push her “out of the conversation.”

“This is not just about me. They’re not just telling me to get away, flick her off like a mosquito,” she said. “It’s is about you. It’s about anyone who, first of all, I think, has faith and takes faith seriously — or is it just about any woman who speaks out of turn?”

Although Williamson told Yahoo! News in 2019 that her image as a “crystal woo woo lady” has no relation to reality, she did suggest creating a Department of Peace when she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

In the 2020 primaries, Williamson rarely polled higher than 1%. She dropped out in January 2020.

