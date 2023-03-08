Orlando Man Sentenced To Over 4-Years For Burglarizing ATM Machine

Source: Unsplash

ORLANDO, Fla – Carlos Tawan Reed, Jr. 23, Orlando, has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for bank burglary and bank theft in connection with the destruction of an ATM machine.

Reed pleaded guilty on November 28, 2022.

According to court records, Reed helped two other individuals wrap a chain around an ATM machine at a Chase Bank on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

In the news: 2 Caretakers In Florida Plead Guilty To Stealing More Than $500K From Elderly Victim

Using a stolen F-250 truck, the men destroyed the casing of the ATM and stole the cash boxes inside, containing $116,650.

The three individuals fled in a Mercedes rental car driven by Reed. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office pursued the burglars on the ground and in the air. Reed failed to stop and led police on a high-speed chase, which ended when deputies deployed spike strips and disabled the car.

All three men then attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended. Inside the Mercedes, police recovered all of the stolen money.

The two other accomplices, Deontrae Walden, and Wendell Harp, have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing.

In the news: Florida El e ctric Bills Going Up In April

Walden admitted his role in five such burglaries in the area. A fourth individual, Aqunis Green, was arraigned and has pleaded not guilty.

Green is serving a 46-month federal sentence for similar conduct in the Eastern District of Texas. He now faces a maximum term of 20 years on this indictment in the Middle District of Florida.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement