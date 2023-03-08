Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Orlando Man Sentenced To Over 4-Years For Burglarizing ATM Machine

By Jake Grissom,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LV8Dw_0lB5MNQI00 Source: Unsplash

ORLANDO, Fla – Carlos Tawan Reed, Jr. 23, Orlando, has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for bank burglary and bank theft in connection with the destruction of an ATM machine.

Reed pleaded guilty on November 28, 2022.

According to court records, Reed helped two other individuals wrap a chain around an ATM machine at a Chase Bank on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

In the news: 2 Caretakers In Florida Plead Guilty To Stealing More Than $500K From Elderly Victim

Using a stolen F-250 truck, the men destroyed the casing of the ATM and stole the cash boxes inside, containing $116,650.

The three individuals fled in a Mercedes rental car driven by Reed. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office pursued the burglars on the ground and in the air. Reed failed to stop and led police on a high-speed chase, which ended when deputies deployed spike strips and disabled the car.

All three men then attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended. Inside the Mercedes, police recovered all of the stolen money.

The two other accomplices, Deontrae Walden, and Wendell Harp, have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing.

In the news: Florida El e ctric Bills Going Up In April

Walden admitted his role in five such burglaries in the area. A fourth individual, Aqunis Green, was arraigned and has pleaded not guilty.

Green is serving a 46-month federal sentence for similar conduct in the Eastern District of Texas. He now faces a maximum term of 20 years on this indictment in the Middle District of Florida.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Florida man sentenced in theft of over $100,000 from ATM
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why are so many cases against felons accused of gun possession being dropped?
Orlando, FL1 day ago
What is 'The Compound' in Brevard County and why is it known as a crime hub?
Palm Bay, FL11 hours ago
Kissimmee boy, 4 who accidentally shot and killed himself remembered as ‘happiest baby alive’
Kissimmee, FL20 hours ago
Leesburg man impersonates brother to avoid traffic stop violation
Leesburg, FL2 days ago
Shooting at Kissimmee home investigated
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
WATCH: Orlando officer taking down suspect was so impressive even he complimented her
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Polk County Sheriff Seeking To ID Thief In Mulberry Caught Pulling Beers From Cooler
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Kissimmee felon sentenced to federal prison for stockpiling firearms, ammunition in home: DOJ
Kissimmee, FL3 days ago
Police: Central Florida school bus attendant hit 11-year-old with belt 9 times
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Police: Teen shot at Sonic restaurant in Orlando was not intended target
Orlando, FL2 days ago
First-degree murder indictment coming in Pine Hills shootings, state attorney says
Pine Hills, FL2 days ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Boy, 4, dies after being shot at Kissimmee home
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
Polk County school bus attendant pinned child down, hit him with belt 9 times: police
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Police: Man who broke windows at Orlando LGBTQ businesses was an employee, doesn’t face hate crime charge
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Leesburg bank robbery suspect claims he had no money for medication
Leesburg, FL4 days ago
Dine-and-dash suspect arrested after allegedly stiffing another restaurant
The Villages, FL4 days ago
Keith Melvin Moses, suspect in the homicide of a reporter skipped the hearing due to mental health
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Suspected bank robber nabbed with wad of cash stolen from Wells Fargo in Leesburg
Leesburg, FL5 days ago
Affidavit: 19-year-old shot 15-year-old possibly over relationship with 35-year-old woman
Rockledge, FL4 days ago
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Mail Fraud In Identity Theft Scheme
Orlando, FL6 days ago
Feds Release New Info on Florida Mid-Air Crash That Killed Four
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy