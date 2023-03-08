Here are the Tampa City Council District 1 early results

Tampa City Council member Joseph Citro, District 1, campaigns outside of the Jan K. Platt Regional Library Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Incumbent Tampa city Council member Joseph Citro faced an uphill battle to retain his citywide District 1 seat Tuesday.

Early and unofficial returns showed challengers showed Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins as the two leaders and they could be headed for an April 25 runoff if the results do not change.

Clendenin, a retired air traffic controller, was leading with 42% of the vote. Brookins, a professor of anatomy, physiology and microbiology at Keiser University, received 22.8%

Citro was running third with 20% of the vote and Chase Harrison received 14.3%

The result, if it holds, is a setback for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Citro has been a reliable supporter of most of the mayor’s positions and she formally endorsed his candidacy over the weekend. But Citro also had to overcome the publicity surrounding his City Council wages being garnished to pay off credit card debt.

Citro, current chairperson of the City Council, planned no social gathering to await the returns Tuesday evening and had predicted a runoff.

“I’m confident I’ll be the top receiver of votes but I don’t think it’s going to be a runaway,” Citro said earlier. ““I’m going to save my Election Day party for April.”

Clendenin had a similar sentiment.

“I can’t imagine having this many candidates and not having a runoff,” he said.

Alan Clendenin, 63, right, a candidate for Tampa City Council in District 1, waves to a passerby as Chris Mitchell, 38, of Orlando, left, looks on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Citro, 64, owns a hair salon and is completing his first term on the council.

This not the first time Citro and Clendenin shared the ballot. Citro bested Clendenin in the 2019 election when Citro won more than 31% of the vote to be the top finisher. Clendenin finished third, failing to make the runoff.

Citro and earlier got the backing from the Tampa firefighters union. Clendenin was supported by the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

Citro has called for greater spending on an expanded city staff for public safety, code enforcement, parks and recreation, as well as building additional fire stations. Clendenin said the city’s transportation deficit is its biggest spending need.

Brookins, in an interview with the Tampa Chamber of Commerce, compared the City Council to the people’s court in which council members hear citizens’ concerns and issues and act to meet their constituents’ stated needs.