Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Here are the Tampa City Council District 1 early results

By C.T. Bowen,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FKwz_0lB5M5cT00
Tampa City Council member Joseph Citro, District 1, campaigns outside of the Jan K. Platt Regional Library Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Incumbent Tampa city Council member Joseph Citro faced an uphill battle to retain his citywide District 1 seat Tuesday.

Early and unofficial returns showed challengers showed Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins as the two leaders and they could be headed for an April 25 runoff if the results do not change.

Clendenin, a retired air traffic controller, was leading with 42% of the vote. Brookins, a professor of anatomy, physiology and microbiology at Keiser University, received 22.8%

Citro was running third with 20% of the vote and Chase Harrison received 14.3%

The result, if it holds, is a setback for Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Citro has been a reliable supporter of most of the mayor’s positions and she formally endorsed his candidacy over the weekend. But Citro also had to overcome the publicity surrounding his City Council wages being garnished to pay off credit card debt.

Citro, current chairperson of the City Council, planned no social gathering to await the returns Tuesday evening and had predicted a runoff.

“I’m confident I’ll be the top receiver of votes but I don’t think it’s going to be a runaway,” Citro said earlier. ““I’m going to save my Election Day party for April.”

Clendenin had a similar sentiment.

“I can’t imagine having this many candidates and not having a runoff,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FU99_0lB5M5cT00
Alan Clendenin, 63, right, a candidate for Tampa City Council in District 1, waves to a passerby as Chris Mitchell, 38, of Orlando, left, looks on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Citro, 64, owns a hair salon and is completing his first term on the council.

This not the first time Citro and Clendenin shared the ballot. Citro bested Clendenin in the 2019 election when Citro won more than 31% of the vote to be the top finisher. Clendenin finished third, failing to make the runoff.

Citro and earlier got the backing from the Tampa firefighters union. Clendenin was supported by the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0lB5M5cT00

Citro has called for greater spending on an expanded city staff for public safety, code enforcement, parks and recreation, as well as building additional fire stations. Clendenin said the city’s transportation deficit is its biggest spending need.

Brookins, in an interview with the Tampa Chamber of Commerce, compared the City Council to the people’s court in which council members hear citizens’ concerns and issues and act to meet their constituents’ stated needs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
So very Tampa: Where the City Council candidates awaited their election results
Tampa, FL1 day ago
St. Petersburg’s education, youth liaison fired
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s relationship with Tampa’s Black communities? The jury’s still out.
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Here are four takeaways from Tampa’s election
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Plan to close St. Pete’s Albert Whitted Airport won’t fly | Letters
Saint Petersburg, FL14 hours ago
Regional transportation planning agency for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg to look at Albert Whitted Airport as workforce housing site
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor won, but voters also picked Tom Brady, Mickey Mouse
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Things are getting nasty in St. Pete Beach, and we’re not talking red tide
Saint Pete Beach, FL1 day ago
A chat with Bob Glaser, whose firm handles luxury properties around Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
St. Petersburg lawyer led the fight for wildlife and wild places
Saint Petersburg, FL11 hours ago
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch tweets against open carry after Grand Prix
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
What does low turnout say about politics in Florida? | Letters
Tampa, FL2 days ago
What’s it like to be an urban designer in Tampa, a city growing up fast?
Tampa, FL2 days ago
In St. Petersburg, Herban Flow is full of nonalcoholic beverages
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
St. Petersburg’s Red Mesa under federal investigation for withholding wages
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
More than 70 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Tampa Bay area
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Nestle shrinks Tampa office footprint, plans move to Midtown Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Hey, Tampa Bay. Spring breakers are here to vacation where we live.
Tampa, FL1 day ago
DeSantis isn’t running for president yet. But it looks like it in Tampa Bay.
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Pedestrian hit by HART bus near USF campus, VA hospital, Hillsborough deputies say
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Extend Tampa’s Riverwalk behind the cruise ship terminal | Column
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Gasparilla Music Festival will happen in April at Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa Bay weather to cool down for spring break
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Book Talk: Joe Maddon talks about ‘The Book of Joe’ in Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy