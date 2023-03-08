Open in App
Concord, NC
Exclusive: 84-year-old bus driver attacked by student on Cabarrus County school bus

By Robin Kanady,

4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 84-year-old school bus driver was attacked by a student on a school bus at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, according to a police incident report.

It’s unclear what led up to the attack.

Queen City News Anchor Robin Kanady was the first to report the story. She spoke with the school bus driver Tuesday who says he’s doing ok, and incredibly, he says this has not stopped him from continuing to do his job.

A West Cabarrus High School parent hopes the 84-year-old can work safely from now on.

The bus driver was at the school just waiting for the students to get off the bus last Monday morning, according to Concord Police.

“You’re sitting there; you’re a sitting duck,” said Victor Turner, a parent of a West Cabarrus High School student.

The police report says a student came up and punched the 84-year-old driver in the face.

“There’s just no reason, in my view, to go after somebody who can’t defend themselves,” said Turner.

His daughter rides a different bus at West Cabarrus High School.

“I don’t like seeing anybody being that violent, especially when there’s no provocation,” said Turner.

Concord Police say the student faces a criminal charge, which will be handled through juvenile services.

The attack hits close to home for Turner.

“I actually have a cousin in Kentucky who had to retire. She was a bus driver, and she got attacked by a student’s mother. That was just an ugly situation. She was not able to continue working after that,” said Turner.

Turner says it’s not always easy to trust that his daughter will be ok.

“As much as I don’t want her to be at risk at all, I understand we all have to live our lives, you know.”

He’s grateful for school bus drivers like the 84-year-old who transport students daily.

“I just hope that he’s able to be as safe as possible in his work environment, and that goes for anybody.”

Queen City News asked Cabarrus County Schools the extent of the driver’s injuries and if the student was disciplined.

The district says they can’t comment on personnel issues or student discipline.

They also have yet to answer whether there were cameras on the bus or if they recorded the incident.

Cabarrus County Schools released the following statement about the alleged incident:

“Cabarrus County Schools is aware of an incident on a parked bus at West Cabarrus High School last week that involved the assistance of law enforcement.

This is an on-going matter, and we are cooperating with local law enforcement to provide any information that we have.

Student and staff safety is a top priority for Cabarrus County Schools.  We are taking appropriate internal actions to provide for a safe environment on our buses.

These actions include utilizing adult bus monitors as necessary, buses equipped with cameras, and bus driver professional development.

As you are aware, we cannot comment further on personnel issues or incidents involving student discipline.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

