Tampa City Council District 5 results: Henderson leads Gudes in tight race

Gwendolyn Henderson, Tampa City Council District 5 candidate, smiles while sign waving on the corner in front of the St. James House of Prayer Episcopal, 2708 N Central, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Early returns showed Orlando Gudes, the embattled incumbent seeking to keep his Tampa City Council seat, slightly trailing Gwendolyn “Gwen” Henderson, the long-time educator challenging him for the District 5 seat.

Gudes, a former police officer who was first elected in 2019, came under fire from sources, including Mayor Jane Castor, after an investigation found he created a hostile work environment for an aide.

His opponent, Henderson, a Jefferson High School department head, is that aide’s sister, though she said that’s not why she got into the race.

Early voting, partial vote-by-mail results and returns from more than half of the district’s precincts showed Henderson with 50% of the vote and Gudes with just under 49%. A write-in candidate had less than 1% of the vote. If neither candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will go to a runoff April 25.

Stay on top of what’s happening in Tampa

Subscribe to our free Tampa Times newsletter

You’ll get a roundup of the biggest Tampa community news twice a week.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Gudes ended his term under the cloud of the city investigation that found he’d harassed his former aide and made derogatory comments about others, including Castor. Castor said she would have removed him from his seat if she could.

Gudes and Castor later appeared together at city events, and Castor said she was just doing her job by investigating the complaint against Gudes. But days before Tuesday’s election, Castor endorsed Henderson, continuing a trend of throwing her support behind challengers who could reshape the City Council.

Henderson said her connection to the Gudes harassment case — which the city settled for $200,000 — had nothing to do with her decision to run for office. She’d been considering it for years, she said recently, “and this time I decided not to talk myself out of it.” She first filed for the citywide District 3 race before switching to her home seat, District 5.

Henderson and Gudes ran on similar issues — the city’s affordability crisis and low wages among them — but it was Henderson, not the ex-cop incumbent, who picked up a coveted endorsement from Tampa’s police union.

Gudes pointed toward his support of the council’s passage of a tenant’s Bill of Rights and said he stood by his ill-fated effort last year to create a rent stabilization program, while Henderson told the Tampa Bay Times editorial board that she’d use her back ground in career and technical education to help the city build economic opportunities for young residents.