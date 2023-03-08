Mayor Jane Castor easily wins reelection

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor coasted to reelection for a second term Tuesday without an opponent on the ballot. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Mayor Jane Castor cruised to a second term Tuesday over token opposition, firmly securing another four years leading a city undergoing a glittering transformation while grappling with the growing pains that have come with it.

The incumbent mayor won 80.5% of the vote with 19.5% of voters casting a ballot for a write-in candidate.

But she’ll have to wait to gauge how much resistance she will face as she continues to shape her legacy, with four of six City Council races heading to an April 25 runoff.

Castor, 64, a former Tampa police chief, won her first term in a landslide over the late philanthropist David Straz Jr. in 2019. Her second came even easier as Castor faced only a write-in candidate, Belinda Noah, who failed to gain any traction.

The 13.2 turnout was slightly higher than 2015, the last time an incumbent Tampa mayor didn’t draw a strong opponent. Just 31,894 people voted. Mail in ballots were slightly lower than in 2015, perhaps due to a new state law that requires voters to request a ballot instead of it being sent automatically.

Along with a Tampa election history strongly favoring first-term mayors, Castor was buoyed by a city experiencing booming private investment that’s ushering in a dramatic change to the landscape.

Giant construction projects are underway or in the planning stages that will remake parts of the downtown skyline. They include the massive Water Street project begun under her predecessor, Bob Buckhorn, in the former Channel District and the Gas Worx mega development that will soon break ground between it and Ybor City.

From Midtown Tampa to the new communities under construction south of Gandy Boulevard, the city has enjoyed an economic boon even as parts of the nation brace for a slowdown.

Castor won national praise for her response to the COVID pandemic, taking a lead in local mask and stay-at-home orders while also making efforts to help keep struggling businesses afloat. She also shepherded through a $2.9 billion package dubbed “PIPES” to rebuild the city’s water and sewer systems over the next 30 years early in her tenure.

She is readying plans to extend the city’s popular Riverwalk, which officials from Nashville, Tennessee recently visited as they consider building their own.

But if Castor’s reelection was decisive, if not competitive, she still could face a City Council that seeks to challenge some of her major policy initiatives.