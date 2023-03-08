Open in App
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa City Council District 6 results: Charlie Miranda takes early lead

By Jack Evans,

4 days ago

Tampa City Council member Charlie Miranda is seen during a council meeting Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Tampa. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Charlie Miranda, a fixture of the Tampa political scene since the 1970s, has an early lead in his effort to serve a ninth term on the Tampa City Council.

Early voting and partial vote-by-mail results showed Miranda, facing four opponents, with more than 50% of the vote. After hitting the term limit for his citywide District 2 seat, he’s seeking a win in District 6, which includes his home area of West Tampa, Seminole Heights and parts of South Tampa.

Miranda, 82, faces a slew of challengers, most prominent among them 38-year-old lawyer Hoyt Prindle, who had about 20% of the early vote. The other candidates are Tyler Barrett, a political consultant; Rick Fifer, a Realtor; and Nicole Payne, a mortgage loan officer.



Prindle, Fifer and Payne all ran on their opposition to PURE, the controversial wastewater reuse project championed by Mayor Jane Castor. Miranda, who represents the city on the Tampa Bay Water board and has made securing Tampa’s future water supply a central facet of his latest term, supports the project.

Housing was also a common theme for the candidates. Miranda has supported allowing secondary units on residential lots but said the practice can’t be allowed to overtake the character of neighborhoods consisting mostly of single-family homes. Prindle said he would aim to overhaul land use and planning codes in an effort to bolster affordable housing, but also emphasized maintaining neighborhood character.

Though Miranda is a Castor ally, and though a win for him would bolster PURE’s chances, the District 6 race didn’t have the same political overtones as some of Tuesday’s other races, where outcomes will determine whether the new council is in concert or in conflict with Castor.

To win outright, candidates need to win 50% of the vote plus one. The top two finishers who don’t get that many votes would face each other in an April 25 runoff.

