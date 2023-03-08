Open in App
Daily Voice

Elusive Escaped Inmate On The Run Hours After Fleeing Custody In DC: Police

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2N5x_0lB5KAA700
Kenneth Phillips Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

New photos have been released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night as they continue to search for Kenneth Phillips, who escaped custody and is at large.

The MPD advised that the 22-year-old Phillips was able to wriggle away from his police detail during a planned medical visit at an area hospital early on Tuesday, March 7, and remained on the run hours later at approximately 7 p.m., as the Department of Corrections continue their exhaustive search.

Phillips was previously arrested in November 2021 and held in DC Jail on carjacking and burglary charges. He made his great escape as he was being transported by DOC staff to Howard University Hospital for medical treatment, fleeing the facility on foot wearing a black shirt and red and blue underwear.

In new photos, Phillips can be seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers.

He was described by police as being 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds with a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips or his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

