Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

Alzheimer’s Association teams up with local restaurant

By Erica Miller,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0coYqK_0lB5Jw3Q00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is teaming up with a local restaurant to raise funds for a good cause.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday, March 8, at Blue Sky Restaurant at 3001 Loop 250 Frontage Road. The restaurant will donate 20% of the night’s proceeds to help fight the disease. Organizers said the money is much needed and will be put to good use locally.

“We offer a 24/7 helpline…it helps people, like caretakers, deal with the struggles that come from dealing with a family member that has Alzheimer’s or dementia. There are…clinicians who will help you deal with whatever situation you’re in. We also offer support groups, we advocate at the government level, and we fundraise for research and developing a cure,” said Jonathan Doda.

If you’d like to participate in the fundraiser and grab a delicious burger in the process, the fundraiser lasts from open to close.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Adopt-a-Pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Cupid
Midland, TX2 days ago
High blood pressure in Odessa? Keep an eye on your A1c
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Library mural gets a facelift
Midland, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-20 Wildlife Reserve holds 'Playtime at the Playa'
Midland, TX1 day ago
Hungry For a Burrito? Here Are 5 Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
Midland, TX1 day ago
Is There Really a West Texas School That Doesn’t Have a Prom?
Midland, TX1 day ago
A Remarkable Survivor: Lisa Bownds
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland Health Department speaks on stomach bacteria making its way through the country
Midland, TX21 hours ago
Midland Domino’s hosts pet food drive
Midland, TX4 days ago
‘Teaching, it’s not for everybody, but it sure is for me.’
Big Spring, TX23 hours ago
First United Methodist Church in Big Spring to host XO Marriage Conference
Big Spring, TX2 days ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX2 days ago
ORMC hosts ‘Organ Trail’ cyclist Mark Scotch
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Restoration of Downtown Midland’s ‘Longhorn Mural’ nears completion
Midland, TX3 days ago
Centennial Park to host Spring Break events
Midland, TX4 days ago
Keep Odessa Beautiful holds Educational Fair
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Farmer Wants a Wife to debut tonight, featuring Midland’s own Meghan Baker
Midland, TX3 days ago
Permian High’s very own, Dr. Bob Brescia reappointed to Texas SBEC
Odessa, TX2 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Awesome Go-To Places For Wood Fired Pizza In The Permian Basin!
Midland, TX3 days ago
Top 5 Restaurants In Odessa With The Highest Ratings!
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Midland Woman Set To Be Contestant On Fox Show Farmer Wants A Wife!
Midland, TX3 days ago
City of Odessa working on water main break
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessa High’s Jaylien Jones excited for new chapter in college
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Classes at OC to be delayed Friday
Odessa, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College edges No. 3 Odessa College in conference semifinal
Midland, TX20 hours ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX3 days ago
Play pickleball at the Play It Forward event
Odessa, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy