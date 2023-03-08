Alzheimer’s Association teams up with local restaurant

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is teaming up with a local restaurant to raise funds for a good cause.

The fundraiser will take place Wednesday, March 8, at Blue Sky Restaurant at 3001 Loop 250 Frontage Road. The restaurant will donate 20% of the night’s proceeds to help fight the disease. Organizers said the money is much needed and will be put to good use locally.

“We offer a 24/7 helpline…it helps people, like caretakers, deal with the struggles that come from dealing with a family member that has Alzheimer’s or dementia. There are…clinicians who will help you deal with whatever situation you’re in. We also offer support groups, we advocate at the government level, and we fundraise for research and developing a cure,” said Jonathan Doda.

If you’d like to participate in the fundraiser and grab a delicious burger in the process, the fundraiser lasts from open to close.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.