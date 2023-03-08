Open in App
Gaithersburg, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Girls Killed In Montgomery County Crash

By Zak Failla,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sl5OH_0lB5Jrdn00
The crash was reported on Montrose Road near Hitching Post Lane in Gaithersburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two teens were killed over the weekend in an early-morning crash that sent an Infiniti ping-ponging off of several other fixed objects before coming to rest under a utility pole, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson.

Police say that Germantown resident Leslie Kristin Ventura, and Rockville resident Kailey Briana Vigil, both 19, both died from their injuries in a crash shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 on Montrose Road near Hitching Post Lane in Gaithersburg.

The investigation determined that a black 2012 Infiniti G37 with possibly four occupants inside crashed into the center median, left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, an electrical control box and several other objects, before crashing into the utility pole.

Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Police say that Vigil was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, where she died on Monday, March 6.

A third passenger left the crash scene before police arrived, and the driver of the Infiniti was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling (240) 773-6620.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

