State Sen. Shelly Echols reverses stance on bill that could criminalize local homeless camps. Here’s why.

Shelly Echols is the new state senator from District 49. - photo by Scott Rogers

A bill that could criminalize local homeless camps while allowing the state to sanction its own is one step closer to becoming state law.

Last week, Georgia senators voted 49-7 for a Republican-sponsored bill that would allow anyone, including the attorney general, to sue local governments if they fail to enforce ordinances that ban public camping. If it passes the House, it would go to Governor Brian Kemp for final approval.

Senate Bill 62 would also allow the state to create “sanctioned camping areas for the homeless,” though the bill doesn’t specify whether the state would have complete control over the camps or be required to consult local governments. It would also allow the state to audit any public spending on homelessness. Some critics who otherwise object to the bill say that could be a good thing.

The language of the legislation doesn't explicitly require local governments to enforce public camping bans — it bars them from preventing enforcement — but that’s how many critics and supporters alike interpret the bill.

Sen. Shelly Echols, R-Gainesville, previously told The Times that she opposed the bill because it would have limited local control of the homelessness crisis, but she voted in favor of the bill after it was amended. Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, also voted in favor. He was not immediately available for comment and did not respond to a follow-up request.

Echols said the latest version of the bill doesn’t mandate a statewide ban of local homeless camps — it simply compels local governments to enforce their own public camping bans.

“When I found out that it was amended and changed and that all it does is requires local municipalities and counties to enforce the rules they adopt and they have on the books — there's no new rules that we’re imposing on them — then I was OK with it,” she said. “I feel like if you've got rules on the books, then you ought to be enforcing them, and if you don't want them, then change them.”

She said her decision was influenced by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia and the Georgia Municipal Association, which “ended up quietly supporting that bill,” she said.

Todd Edwards, deputy director of governmental affairs for ACCG, said they are officially “neutral” on the bill, but added, “My question is, why would you create an ordinance and not follow it? If the county doesn't want to have a homelessness ordinance, then it simply doesn't have to adopt one.”

The Georgia Municipal Association could not be reached for comment.

Gainesville has a ban on public camping, but city officials have been lenient about enforcement. In January, after code enforcement officials tried to break up two homeless camps, City Manager Bryan Lackey told them to back off and rescind the eviction notices.

If SB 62 becomes law, and if Echols’ reading of the bill is accurate, that move would have been illegal and provided grounds to sue the city.

“What you're going to see from the city of Gainesville, is you're going to continue to see us manage the homeless issue as we have while working to find better solutions for the homeless problem,” said Mayor Sam Couvillon when asked whether the city would strictly enforce its public camping ban if SB 62 becomes law.

Couvillon opposes the bill, saying, “I think issues like this should be left up to home rule.” He said they probably wouldn’t repeal the city’s urban camping ban if SB 62 becomes law.

SB 62 is backed by the Cicero Institute, a think tank based in Austin, Texas, that calls for banning local homeless camps and replacing them with state-sanctioned ones. Judge Glock, a senior fellow at the institute, testified in favor of last year’s bill during the study committee.

Six states have introduced bills with language that matches or resembles a model bill from the Cicero Institute called “Reducing Street Homelessness Act,” according to an April 2022 report by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

“I don't know where the money is coming from that is funding this effort across the country out of the blue,” Jasper Preston, director of program services for the Georgia Alliance to End Homelessness, previously told The Times. “But I will tell you that it’s misguided at the least, malicious at the worst, and it does not belong in Georgia.”