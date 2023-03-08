Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
ABC4

Missing Las Vegas teen spotted in southern Utah: authorities

By Chin Tung Tan,

4 days ago

GUNLOCK, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A missing teen from Las Vegas may have recently been spotted in Gunlock, Utah, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office .

Deputies say they received a tip saying Nathaniel Kling, 13, was seen in the west desert area near Gunlock, Utah, with two men on Sunday, March 5, around 3:30 p.m. Authorities responding to the area were reportedly not able to locate him.

Kling is described as weighing about 180 lbs and 5’2” tall. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

He was reported missing in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 2, 2023.

If you have any information on Kling, call the Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident #23W001241.

