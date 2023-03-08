Roland-Story holds off pesky Carroll Kuemper in Class 2A state quarterfinal game

By Chris Short | Photos by Matthew Putney

DES MOINES – No. 2 seed Roland-Story got a huge game from its work horse to stave off seven-seed Carroll Kuemper Catholic 60-52 Tuesday morning in a Class 2A boys state tournament quarterfinal tilt at Wells Fargo Arena.

Luke Patton, who leads Class 2A in rebounding by averaging 13.2 per game, hammered away inside. He scored a career high 25 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds. The Norsemen’s third leading scorer, he came into the game averaging 10.1 points.

The 6-foot-5 senior was the biggest factor in the game, pulling down eight boards on the offensive end.

“I just pride my game on getting offensive put backs, getting defensive boards and limiting them to one shot per possession,” said Patton, who’s averaged a double-double the past two seasons. “It’s all my teammates man. They were hitting open shots and finding me with open shots, and letting me do my thing. All the credit goes to them.”

“Anytime you put up a 20-20 it’s unbelievable, and to do it on this stage … what a big moment for him,” said Roland-Story coach Darrin Berggren, who’s in his 20 th season.

“Yeah, (Patton) was a beast,” said Kuemper coach Sean Minnehan. “He was just continuously able to find positioning and as a senior, I’m sure he didn’t want to go down without a fight. It was a heck of an effort by him.”

The Norsemen won the battle on the boards by a decisive 48-32 advantage, which included 14 on the offensive glass. Kuemper actually outrebounded them in the first half by two, but the Norsemen dominated the boards in the second half 32-16.

They also trailed 8-2 at halftime in second-shot points, but ended up with a 17-8 advantage with 15 second shot baskets in the final 16 minutes.

“That was our focus was at halftime – to get some second-chance points because the shots weren’t falling,” Berggren said. “We were outrebounded (18-16) at halftime, and that’s what we hang our hat on. We lead the state as a team, and we just had to win that rebound margin.”

“We knew what we had to do coming out of the half,” Patton said. “Mentally, I was like we can show the state what we’re about and how good we can truly be.”

Kuemper coach Sean Minnehan knows that the game was lost on the boards in the second half.

““The second half we just gave up too many offensive rebounds,” said Minnehan, who’s in his eighth season.

Roland-Story came out strong, opening up a 10-2 lead, holding the Knights without any points for 3:51 stretch and led 14-10 after one quarter. The Norsemen opened the lead up to 20-10 on a transition layup by Patton.

The Knights, who start just one senior, appeared nervous early, missing layups and mishandling passes, but they caught fire late in the first half. They ripped off 13 straight points to end the half and even got a deflected pass to go in, taking a 31-27 lead into the locker room.

“We hit shots and played really good defense and rebounded the ball really well,” Minnehan said. “We played with confidence and forced them to play a little bit of man (defense), which they’re not used to.”

Kuemper got eight straight defensive stops during the flurry to end the half.

“That was really big for us,” Minnehan said. “We were doing a good job with our perimeter defense. Our defense was helping our offense propel itself.

“The problem was our inability to rebound in the second half.”

Kuemper, which went over three minutes without scoring twice in the first half, went the final 4:47 without scoring in the decisive third quarter. Suddenly, Roland-Story turned a four-point deficit into a 38-36 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Norsemen ended up scoring 10 straight as Kuemper went 6:17 without scoring and opened up a 50-40 cushion with just 2:47 left.

“We still wanted to attack the rim,” Minnehan said. “We settled for really quick threes. If we can attack the rim, we could’ve got a layup or a much better look from the perimeter. We settled.”

Making its 17 th state tournament appearance with a big-school championship in 1985, the Knights battled back to within 54-49 when Brock Badding knocked down a corner three with 59 seconds left, but the Norsemen were able to stave them off, knocking down six of eight free throws.

Jonovan Wilkinson had a double-double for the Norsemen with 11 points, scoring six in the first four minutes, and 12 rebounds. Leading scorer Isaiah Naylor was held to 11 – seven points below his average.

Eight Knights scored three reached double figures – Carson Kanne with 12, Michael Kasberbauer with 11 and DJ Vonnahme with 10. The three combined to hit seven 3-pointers. Kuemper was 10 for 32 from beyond the arch, while Roland-Story made just one of 14 attempts.

The Knights, who play in a predominantly Class 3A Hawkeye 10 Conference, end the season with an 18-7 record. They graduate only Dawson Gifford, who averages 11 points, from their starting lineup.

Roland-Story, ranked 16 th in the SB Live all-class top 25, faces Hull Western Christian at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hull Western Christian 69, Monticello 44

Third seed Hull Western Christian used its depth to advance to the semifinals after beating Monticello 69-44 in the last 2A semifinal game.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack, who had to deal with foul trouble as four players had two fouls in the first half, including starters Karsten Moret and brothers Kaden and Tate VanRegenmorter.

Head coach Derek Keizer was proud of the Wolfpack’s bench, preventing the foul problems to become a factor.

“You can kinda tweek it a little bit because you have the media timeouts in the state tournament,” the fifth-year coach said. “The big thing is we take a lot of pride in our depth, and we had some guys step up and had some big minutes.”

Four Wolfpack players reached double figures in scoring, led by Chandler Pellema with 17 points and Kaden VanRegenmorter with 15. Moret and Tate VanRegenmorter both hit for 11 points.

“Kaden sat out much of the fourth quarter in foul trouble, and that’s when we made our run,” said Keizer who has a 92-24 record at Western Christina. “I can tell ya he’s just as happy on the bench as he is on the floor. He’s such a great teammate.

“That’s such a great sign for our team because we operate as a committee for us to be our best, and that was pivitol tonight.”

“We always say we have depth on our team – we’re a really deep team so when one person goes down, next man up,” Kaden VanRegenmorter said.

The Wolfpack won the battle on the boards 34-22 as five players each had five rebounds.

Monticello standout Preston Ries was held in check with 17 points – six below his average. The 2024 University of Iowa football commit was disappointed in the result.

“We just didn’t get it done,” said Ries, who was 5 of 17 from the floor. “We didn’t make enough shots to win the game, and they did. That’s how it goes sometimes. We just didn’t play as good as they did, and they won.”

“The key was protecting the 3-point line,” Keizer said. “Monticello does a great job getting shots up, freeing up their guys. They’re really efficient on the pick and roll placement. We wanted to stop that ball screen, and I think they had to go away from that since we were doing such a good job in the second half.”

Monticello, which also got 11 points from Carson Lambert and 10 from Tate Peterson, shot just 29.8 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arch, going 5 for 23.

“I know that seems like a lot, but for them to only hit five is a tribute to our defense,” Keizer said.

The game was close in the first half with the Wolfpack holding a 16-12 lead after one quarter. The Panthers got within 18-16 on a Peterson jumper at the 6:18 mark and only trailed 32-28 at halftime.

Monticello closed the gap to 34-31 on a Peterson trifecta at the 6:45 mark, but Western Christian responded in a big way with an 8-0 run and led 46-34 after three quarters.

“We talked all year about being good at the end of quarters -- end of games, and that showed our depth a little with a big run at the end of the third quarter.

“You could tell they were wearing down and getting tired at spots, and that’s when our defensive intensity needs to pick up, and it did tonight. That’s when we’re able to go on runs.”

The Panthers got within 46-39 when Conley Schauf canned a 3-pointer, but Western Christian responded with a 9-1 flurry and won going away.

“Last year we got upset, but we’re playing good ball right now,” Kaden VanRegemorter said. “Hopefully we can make a run (for the championship).”

The Wolfpack, which recently fell out of the SB Live all-class top 25 rankings after a couple of losses to South Dakota teams, has appeared in 23 state tournaments. They’ll face Roland-Story for an opportunity to win their 11 th state championship.

“This is a confidence booster for us,” Pollema said. “We know Roland-Story is a good team, and they definitely deserve to be here. Hopefully we can give our best and come out with a win.”