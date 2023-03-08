Open in App
Story City, IA
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Roland-Story holds off pesky Carroll Kuemper in Class 2A state quarterfinal game

By Chris Short,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHyEs_0lB5FFgN00

By Chris Short | Photos by Matthew Putney

DES MOINES – No. 2 seed Roland-Story got a huge game from its work horse to stave off seven-seed Carroll Kuemper Catholic 60-52 Tuesday morning in a Class 2A boys state tournament quarterfinal tilt at Wells Fargo Arena.

Luke Patton, who leads Class 2A in rebounding by averaging 13.2 per game, hammered away inside. He scored a career high 25 points and tied a career high with 22 rebounds. The Norsemen’s third leading scorer, he came into the game averaging 10.1 points.

The 6-foot-5 senior was the biggest factor in the game, pulling down eight boards on the offensive end.

“I just pride my game on getting offensive put backs, getting defensive boards and limiting them to one shot per possession,” said Patton, who’s averaged a double-double the past two seasons. “It’s all my teammates man. They were hitting open shots and finding me with open shots, and letting me do my thing. All the credit goes to them.”

“Anytime you put up a 20-20 it’s unbelievable, and to do it on this stage … what a big moment for him,” said Roland-Story coach Darrin Berggren, who’s in his 20 th season.

“Yeah, (Patton) was a beast,” said Kuemper coach Sean Minnehan. “He was just continuously able to find positioning and as a senior, I’m sure he didn’t want to go down without a fight. It was a heck of an effort by him.”

The Norsemen won the battle on the boards by a decisive 48-32 advantage, which included 14 on the offensive glass. Kuemper actually outrebounded them in the first half by two, but the Norsemen dominated the boards in the second half 32-16.

They also trailed 8-2 at halftime in second-shot points, but ended up with a 17-8 advantage with 15 second shot baskets in the final 16 minutes.

“That was our focus was at halftime – to get some second-chance points because the shots weren’t falling,” Berggren said. “We were outrebounded (18-16) at halftime, and that’s what we hang our hat on. We lead the state as a team, and we just had to win that rebound margin.”

“We knew what we had to do coming out of the half,” Patton said. “Mentally, I was like we can show the state what we’re about and how good we can truly be.”

Kuemper coach Sean Minnehan knows that the game was lost on the boards in the second half.

““The second half we just gave up too many offensive rebounds,” said Minnehan, who’s in his eighth season.

Roland-Story came out strong, opening up a 10-2 lead, holding the Knights without any points for 3:51 stretch and led 14-10 after one quarter. The Norsemen opened the lead up to 20-10 on a transition layup by Patton.

The Knights, who start just one senior, appeared nervous early, missing layups and mishandling passes, but they caught fire late in the first half. They ripped off 13 straight points to end the half and even got a deflected pass to go in, taking a 31-27 lead into the locker room.

“We hit shots and played really good defense and rebounded the ball really well,” Minnehan said. “We played with confidence and forced them to play a little bit of man (defense), which they’re not used to.”

Kuemper got eight straight defensive stops during the flurry to end the half.

“That was really big for us,” Minnehan said. “We were doing a good job with our perimeter defense. Our defense was helping our offense propel itself.

“The problem was our inability to rebound in the second half.”

Kuemper, which went over three minutes without scoring twice in the first half, went the final 4:47 without scoring in the decisive third quarter. Suddenly, Roland-Story turned a four-point deficit into a 38-36 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Norsemen ended up scoring 10 straight as Kuemper went 6:17 without scoring and opened up a 50-40 cushion with just 2:47 left.

“We still wanted to attack the rim,” Minnehan said. “We settled for really quick threes. If we can attack the rim, we could’ve got a layup or a much better look from the perimeter. We settled.”

Making its 17 th state tournament appearance with a big-school championship in 1985, the Knights battled back to within 54-49 when Brock Badding knocked down a corner three with 59 seconds left, but the Norsemen were able to stave them off, knocking down six of eight free throws.

Jonovan Wilkinson had a double-double for the Norsemen with 11 points, scoring six in the first four minutes, and 12 rebounds. Leading scorer Isaiah Naylor was held to 11 – seven points below his average.

Eight Knights scored three reached double figures – Carson Kanne with 12, Michael Kasberbauer with 11 and DJ Vonnahme with 10. The three combined to hit seven 3-pointers. Kuemper was 10 for 32 from beyond the arch, while Roland-Story made just one of 14 attempts.

The Knights, who play in a predominantly Class 3A Hawkeye 10 Conference, end the season with an 18-7 record. They graduate only Dawson Gifford, who averages 11 points, from their starting lineup.

Roland-Story, ranked 16 th in the SB Live all-class top 25, faces Hull Western Christian at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hull Western Christian 69, Monticello 44

Third seed Hull Western Christian used its depth to advance to the semifinals after beating Monticello 69-44 in the last 2A semifinal game.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack, who had to deal with foul trouble as four players had two fouls in the first half, including starters Karsten Moret and brothers Kaden and Tate VanRegenmorter.

Head coach Derek Keizer was proud of the Wolfpack’s bench, preventing the foul problems to become a factor.

“You can kinda tweek it a little bit because you have the media timeouts in the state tournament,” the fifth-year coach said. “The big thing is we take a lot of pride in our depth, and we had some guys step up and had some big minutes.”

Four Wolfpack players reached double figures in scoring, led by Chandler Pellema with 17 points and Kaden VanRegenmorter with 15. Moret and Tate VanRegenmorter both hit for 11 points.

“Kaden sat out much of the fourth quarter in foul trouble, and that’s when we made our run,” said Keizer who has a 92-24 record at Western Christina. “I can tell ya he’s just as happy on the bench as he is on the floor. He’s such a great teammate.

“That’s such a great sign for our team because we operate as a committee for us to be our best, and that was pivitol tonight.”

“We always say we have depth on our team – we’re a really deep team so when one person goes down, next man up,” Kaden VanRegenmorter said.

The Wolfpack won the battle on the boards 34-22 as five players each had five rebounds.

Monticello standout Preston Ries was held in check with 17 points – six below his average. The 2024 University of Iowa football commit was disappointed in the result.

“We just didn’t get it done,” said Ries, who was 5 of 17 from the floor. “We didn’t make enough shots to win the game, and they did. That’s how it goes sometimes. We just didn’t play as good as they did, and they won.”

“The key was protecting the 3-point line,” Keizer said. “Monticello does a great job getting shots up, freeing up their guys. They’re really efficient on the pick and roll placement. We wanted to stop that ball screen, and I think they had to go away from that since we were doing such a good job in the second half.”

Monticello, which also got 11 points from Carson Lambert and 10 from Tate Peterson, shot just 29.8 percent from the field and 21.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arch, going 5 for 23.

“I know that seems like a lot, but for them to only hit five is a tribute to our defense,” Keizer said.

The game was close in the first half with the Wolfpack holding a 16-12 lead after one quarter. The Panthers got within 18-16 on a Peterson jumper at the 6:18 mark and only trailed 32-28 at halftime.

Monticello closed the gap to 34-31 on a Peterson trifecta at the 6:45 mark, but Western Christian responded in a big way with an 8-0 run and led 46-34 after three quarters.

“We talked all year about being good at the end of quarters -- end of games, and that showed our depth a little with a big run at the end of the third quarter.

“You could tell they were wearing down and getting tired at spots, and that’s when our defensive intensity needs to pick up, and it did tonight. That’s when we’re able to go on runs.”

The Panthers got within 46-39 when Conley Schauf canned a 3-pointer, but Western Christian responded with a 9-1 flurry and won going away.

“Last year we got upset, but we’re playing good ball right now,” Kaden VanRegemorter said. “Hopefully we can make a run (for the championship).”

The Wolfpack, which recently fell out of the SB Live all-class top 25 rankings after a couple of losses to South Dakota teams, has appeared in 23 state tournaments. They’ll face Roland-Story for an opportunity to win their 11 th state championship.

“This is a confidence booster for us,” Pollema said. “We know Roland-Story is a good team, and they definitely deserve to be here. Hopefully we can give our best and come out with a win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGS6j_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0e3k_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZfCEf_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZsKy_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc5LB_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk9pR_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00b41f_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0pWa_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7TPE_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H22OK_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIJkL_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpR4h_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzwfM_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho2dX_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QQBV_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrXGX_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uO3M_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278XDJ_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkQC7_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iapoT_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIS1V_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8d19_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35O9Ez_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtHBW_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWN9l_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzYEo_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwCVg_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPxGA_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKah0_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VChFV_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCezZ_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dedj8_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMkYN_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQAT2_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zibtr_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VjXS_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYOWJ_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXv9x_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3octgM_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aza9f_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NuHD_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLDTO_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq0Py_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTYRU_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UDed_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjCn2_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WnJK_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmOcf_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qS1Uq_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmQ88_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvm09_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZl7A_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqoWk_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFdji_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z28b7_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyCZu_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkTks_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzB6N_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZ6aN_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLHBq_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XollJ_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh2ag_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXy2r_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oomc_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKk3d_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ePSe_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLn7l_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmhch_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Avk_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRfvO_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beQFe_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQkEX_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSYqy_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsxKt_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppvwA_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stLcs_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoKlf_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rkVB_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPK2v_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Koftb_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AI1G7_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWgyJ_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jmuy6_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7Jue_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cOoc_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QILgr_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zSVWg_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpLYw_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fy9Mw_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QahOm_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0kQw_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QKcki_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiMWm_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089glF_0lB5FFgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4m7N_0lB5FFgN00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cyclone women surge into Big 12 Semifinals
Ames, IA22 hours ago
WBB: Tip time & How to watch: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Baylor
Ames, IA1 day ago
Des Moines braces for huge crowds ahead of NCAA tournament
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
$10,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Western Iowa
Griswold, IA2 days ago
Iowa Woman’s Massive Lottery Win Wakes Up Entire Household
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Security video captures moment coyotes attack dog in Waukee
Waukee, IA3 days ago
Corn Stover Manufacturing Plant To Be Built In Iowa
Odebolt, IA1 day ago
2 Iowa juveniles killed in crash during snowstorm Thursday
Perry, IA2 days ago
Per Mar acquires Des Moines facility
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
2 local residents named to Hy-Vee’s Hall of Fame
West Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Slow going after straight truck collides with car on Iowa Highway 141
Perry, IA2 days ago
Iowa DOT plans $12.1 million expansion for Cherokee bridges
Cherokee, IA3 days ago
Grain accidents rise with record harvests
Iowa Falls, IA2 days ago
Special Arrangements Lined up for Funeral of Former Storm Lake Fire Chief ; Traffic May be Affected
Storm Lake, IA1 day ago
Fatal accident in Shelby County
Irwin, IA2 days ago
Family identifies victims in deadly Dallas County crash
Perry, IA2 days ago
Iowa man arrested in Warren County standoff that lasted for several hours
Martensdale, IA1 day ago
20-year-old killed after crashing into tree in Crawford County
Schleswig, IA2 days ago
After thefts, Des Moines approves business' electric fence
Des Moines, IA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy