Lala Kent rips Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval over affair: I ‘never liked’ them

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent continued to rip co-stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval over their months-long affair during an Amazon Live on Tuesday .

Careful to avoid getting in trouble with Bravo for “spilling too much tea,” an admittedly “exhausted” and “brain-fried” Kent described the secret lovers as “two people who couldn’t be further from who they pretended to be,” noting she “never liked either of them.”

She added that it “feels good to have everyone else feel the same way” she does after Sandoval’s “mask fell.”

As for how his recent ex, Ariana Madix , is holding up, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder explained, “Ariana is moving with the motion of the ocean, you know? She’s doing as well as can be expected.”

“She’s got a really great support team behind her,” she went on, admitting that the two “haven’t been super close for a while.”

“I think I’m a little abrupt for her right now. I’m very intense, and I don’t know that that’s the head space that she’s in quite yet,” Kent said. “I think I may be more beneficial when more time has passed.”

She added that those on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast who “had differences” — like Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay — have set everything aside to “rally around [their] friend.”

As for how Shay — who was the closest to Leviss — is coping with the fallout, Kent shared, “She’s going through it. It’s very hard when you trust people like that, and you start thinking about people differently.”

However, she remained mum on the rumors that the former friends’ “heated confrontation” became physical, saying she “talked to Scheana, and that never came up.”

When asked how she felt about Sandoval’s statement on the matter , which included an apology to his business partners and employees but not to Madix, the mother of one said, “My thoughts are: Tell us you’re a narcissist without telling us you’re a narcissist. It’s just so textbook to me!”

Kent also said none of her castmates are “Team Sandoval” right now, except for maybe his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz.

“I tried to tell y’all he’s weak. I said it first. Did I not?”

She added that she doesn’t think there is any coming back from this for either Sandoval or Leviss, as she believes they both have flawed characters.

Additionally, Kent said “VPR” matriarch Lisa Vanderpump “is very upset about all of this.”

Earlier in the day, Kent put Leviss on blast for sending her a legal letter requesting that the cast delete a sexually explicit video of the former beauty pageant queen that they may have obtained.

The video in question — which Sandoval is believed to have recorded during a raunchy FaceTime call with Leviss — is how his girlfriend of almost 10 years discovered he was cheating on her last Wednesday .

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer. Same with the rest of my friends and cast, all right?” Kent lashed out in a since-deleted Instagram Story video, claiming Leviss’ attorney contacted her via her “personal email.”

Acknowledging that Leviss, 28, is “pretty brand new to the game,” Kent added, “Look what you did with your f–king 15 minutes.”

After news of Sandoval and Leviss’ dalliance broke last Friday, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host told Sandoval, 39, to “shut the f–k up” and immediately put her Leviss-inspired eyeshadow palette on sale .

Kent has been just one of Vanderpump’s many employees to slam the duo over their affair , which we’re told “began last summer.”

After seeing the aforementioned video of Leviss pop up on Sandoval’s phone, Madix learned the two had been “communicating inappropriately for months” and swiftly dumped the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

A source claimed to Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss’ affair included sleepovers at his and Madix’s shared Los Angeles home “when Ariana’s been out of town.”

Their co-star James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Leviss , alleged that the two would even hook up when Madix, 37, was home and “sleeping.”

We’re told the pair — who have been wearing matching necklaces since last year — now “want to be together” and had apparently planned “for weeks” to tell Madix about their romance.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” a source told us, adding that she had “no idea there were any issues” in her relationship and feels both “heartbroken” and “betrayed.”

Leviss has not yet spoken publicly about the situation.

Page Six can confirm that Bravo is filming the latest drama to include in Season 10, which is currently airing.

Insiders close to production told us Sandoval and Madix have discussed his affair on camera and that she felt “gaslit” by the conversation .

Meanwhile, we’re told Sandoval and Leviss “kissed on camera” in their first post-“Scandoval” scene, filmed at the latter’s apartment.