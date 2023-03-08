Lala Kent rips Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval over affair: I ‘never liked’ them

Careful to avoid getting in trouble with Bravo for “spilling too much tea,” an admittedly “exhausted” and “brain-fried” Kent described the secret lovers as “two people who couldn’t be further from who they pretended to be,” noting she “never liked either of them.”
She added that it “feels good to have everyone else feel the same way” she does after Sandoval’s “mask fell.”
As for how his recent ex, Ariana Madix , is holding up, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder explained, “Ariana is moving with the motion of the ocean, you know? She’s doing as well as can be expected.”
“She’s got a really great support team behind her,” she went on, admitting that the two “haven’t been super close for a while.”
“I think I’m a little abrupt for her right now. I’m very intense, and I don’t know that that’s the head space that she’s in quite yet,” Kent said. “I think I may be more beneficial when more time has passed.”
As for how Shay — who was the closest to Leviss — is coping with the fallout, Kent shared, “She’s going through it. It’s very hard when you trust people like that, and you start thinking about people differently.”
When asked how she felt about Sandoval’s statement on the matter , which included an apology to his business partners and employees but not to Madix, the mother of one said, “My thoughts are: Tell us you’re a narcissist without telling us you’re a narcissist. It’s just so textbook to me!”
Kent also said none of her castmates are “Team Sandoval” right now, except for maybe his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz.
“I tried to tell y’all he’s weak. I said it first. Did I not?”
She added that she doesn’t think there is any coming back from this for either Sandoval or Leviss, as she believes they both have flawed characters.
Additionally, Kent said “VPR” matriarch Lisa Vanderpump “is very upset about all of this.”
“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer. Same with the rest of my friends and cast, all right?” Kent lashed out in a since-deleted Instagram Story video, claiming Leviss’ attorney contacted her via her “personal email.”
Acknowledging that Leviss, 28, is “pretty brand new to the game,” Kent added, “Look what you did with your f–king 15 minutes.”
