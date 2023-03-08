Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Roxbury murder suspect charged, victim named, following fatal shooting Saturday

By Eli Curwin,

4 days ago

Austin Dillon, a 36-year-old from Dorchester, has been charged with murdering Jose Despeignes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpK1S_0lB5ELwW00
A man was shot and killed on Weaver Way in Roxbury Saturday afternoon. Nick Stoico/The Boston Globe.

A Dorchester man has been arraigned and charged in Saturday’s fatal shooting in Roxbury

Austin Dillon, 36, was charged with the murder of Jose Despeignes, 56, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. Dillon was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, officials said.

Police arrested Dillon around 8:40 p.m. Monday without incident near 9 Rozella St.

On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a call in the area of 109 Weaver Way in Roxbury, where Despeignes was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, an unidentified witness who was in the residence Saturday afternoon told police that he saw a man he knew as “2G,” who police identified as Dillon, enter the building along with someone else he did not recognize. According to the witness, Dillon asked for some marijuana and a shower and Despeignes came down from an upper floor with a blunt for Dillon before returning upstairs, officials said.

The witness said he also went upstairs to clean the bathroom, officials said, and Dillon followed. The witness then heard a “pop,” believing it to be a gunshot before turning to see Despeignes lying on the floor in an adjacent room. The witness said he chased after Dillon to ask why he had shot Despeignes, and that Dillon said he’d seen Despeignes “leaving his girlfriend’s house the night before,” officials said.

Dillon was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on April 14.

The death is the city’s eighth homicide this year, according to The Boston Globe, and city officials including Mayor Michelle Wu released statements describing how Boston plans to better respond and limit street violence NBC10 Boston reported.

“We will not stop until violence is eradicated in our city,” Wu said. “I personally go through the data weekly, visit BPD during their meetings when they’re discussing Citywide trends, and stay in touch with them regarding when we need to draw on other resources and coordinate other agencies with a particular focus on youth safety.”

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information should contact the department at (617) 343-4470.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Austin Lee Dillon Of Dorchester Arrested By Boston Police For Murder
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Man arrested as victim of shooting homicide in Roxbury, Boston named
Boston, MA2 days ago
State police: 19 year old charged with manslaughter allegedly drove 120 mph before fatal I-93 crash
Braintree, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shooting investigation underway in Lynn
Lynn, MA1 day ago
NEW: Security Guard Stabbed at Providence Club; Emergency Hearing on Saturday
Providence, RI19 hours ago
Officers Arrest One Suspect After Recovering a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police seek vehicle involved in Worcester highway shooting
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Man shot in head expected to make full recovery – shooter still on the run
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Back Bay management office
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston woman to be arraigned for larceny after allegedly making $500K in Burlington credit card scam
Burlington, MA1 day ago
Brockton man sentenced to prison for violent assault of marijuana dealer
Brockton, MA1 day ago
New fraud charges filed against activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband
Boston, MA1 day ago
85-year-old woman to appear in court in connection with Acton hit-and-run that injured teen
Acton, MA2 days ago
$50,000 reward offered for information regarding mail carrier robbery in Randolph
Randolph, MA1 day ago
Woman arrested for Burlington credit card scam, allegedly made $500K in fraudulent charges
Burlington, MA2 days ago
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After Further Investigation in Downtown Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
One Person Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
Chestnut Hill Business Owner Busted For Drugs Had Triple Stack Of Default Warrants: Police
Ipswich, MA1 day ago
Boston police seek suspect in connection with Roxbury break-in
Boston, MA3 days ago
Juvenile Charged with Illegal Firearm After Search Warrant in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
DA investigating after body washes up on South Shore beach
Plymouth, MA1 day ago
8-year-old boy missing since Friday found by Brockton Police
Brockton, MA11 hours ago
85-year-old accused of hitting Acton teen and taking off allegedly bought alcohol before getting behind wheel
Acton, MA2 days ago
Morning shooting across from playground in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
Boston, MA3 days ago
Suspect ordered held without bail in connection with fatal Roxbury shooting
Boston, MA4 days ago
Police: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Roxbury shooting
Boston, MA4 days ago
Man arrested after foot pursuit in Dorchester
Boston, MA3 days ago
Suspect in custody after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Lynn shooting
Lynn, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy