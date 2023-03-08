Open in App
Clarksville, TN
WKRN News 2

Frustrations with street racing following deadly Clarksville Pike crash

By Nikki McGee,

4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who works on Clarksville Pike is warning about the dangers of street racing after a deadly crash happened right outside her workplace.

Denise Harris said she heard a boom around 5 p.m. Monday and quickly checked to see what happened.

“It was terrible, it looked like the front end of it, it was like it all went inside the car. All the airbags was out, the windows was busted out, it was a bad situation,” Harris said.

PREVIOUS: Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike

Metro police said 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt of Clarksville was killed when his car was hit by the driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat. Patrick Ewin, 31, is now charged with vehicular homicide after police believe he was going more than 100 miles per hour.

A Toyota Tacoma was also hit, but the driver was not injured.

“Honestly it doesn’t make any sense of why anyone would be going 100 miles at 5 p.m. on Clarksville Highway with traffic. So, that part did not make sense at all,” Harris said. “Both families have lost a member. You got one that’s going to go to jail, then you’ve got one that his family will never see him again. He was on his way home. They’re both young, they’re in their 30s, long life ahead, so it’s really tragic.”

Ewin is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness for Barnhardt’s death. Police said video shows he was racing another Dodge Charger Hellcat moments before the crash.

“I think it’s time for everyone to kind of wake up and understand that hey, if you want to race your cars, I think you should go to NASCAR. But I don’t think no one deserved to lose their life like that,” Harris said.

