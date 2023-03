Giant boulder on road shuts down Route 837 near Clairton 00:24

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Route 837 near Clairton is shut down while crews work to remove a large boulder.

The road will be shut down indefinitely until the road is cleared, the borough of Jefferson Hills said in a Facebook post.

The borough said it's obstructing Route 837 heading into Clairton from Route 51.

A boulder fell onto Route 837 near Clairton on March 7, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

There's been no timetable for when the road will reopen, but KDKA-TV reached out to PennDOT for more information.