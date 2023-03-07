Billions of Google, Outlook, Android and iPhone users told watch out for message – or US officials can turn up at house

You'll first get a letter from the Census Bureau telling you that you've been selected.
The letter describes how to fill out the survey online.
If you ignore it you'll get a paper survey sent a few weeks later or an email reminder.
You may also get a phone call to clarify information.
In some cases, a Census Bureau representative will visit your home to get the survey done in person.
The FTC explains on its consumer advice site: "A Census Bureau representative may visit you at home after normal business hours, when it’s more likely you’ll be home, to complete the process in person.
"Interviewers must show a photo ID with the U.S. Department of Commerce seal and an expiration date."
Remember that the survey will never ask for your bank or credit card information.
It's always better to be safe than sorry so anyone who receives a survey can call their Census Bureau regional office and confirm that it's legitimate.
