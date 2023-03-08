Tulsa Woman Charged With Sending Nude Photos, Video To 14-Year-Old

A Tulsa woman is charged with molesting and sending nude photos and a video to a 14-year-old boy she met while she was working at an early education center.

The victim's mother was going through the boy's email when she found sexual messages between her son and 32-year-old Carol Russell, police said. She took pictures of the messages and called police.

Investigators said Russell initially denied doing anything with the victim. But, they said she called them back and changed her story. They said that's when Russell admitted to doing sexual acts with the boy, but said she said no and the boy forced her to.

The boy's mom had no idea her son had created a Twitter account, investigators said. The boy told police he created one, because his parents monitor his phone.

They said the mom found the Twitter messages and took screen shots of them and turned them over to police.

They said the boy and Russell met at an early education program.

"Carol Russell is an employee there and over the summer he is volunteering, doing odd jobs in the daycare like taking out trash or moving boxes,” said Lt. Darin Ehrenrich with the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit.

Investigators said the victim told them Russell had performed sexual acts on him while he was volunteering and he said Russell made him touch her.

Documents said Russell sent messages saying she really loves him and can't stop thinking about him.

Most of the messages are too graphic to share, but documents said Russell sent one message saying: "Idk what the heck you did to me. I usually don't go for younger."

Documents said Russell sent messages about the two of them having sex.

"She stated that she was forced, but the messages that we uncovered dispute that quite a bit,” said Ehrenrich. "It is hard to dispute what you've said when it is in writing right in front of you."

Investigators said although the overwhelming majority of molestation suspects are men, it's not always the case.

"There are obviously a significant number of cases where the opposite is true. This is one of those cases. We are not going to treat any case differently based on the gender of the suspect or the victim in any of these cases,” said Ehrenrich.

Russell is now in the Tulsa County jail on a $50,000 bond. Investigators said they don't believe there are any victims at the daycare.