Seahawks' Pete Carroll Claps Back at Sauce Gardner for 'Uncomfortable' Comments

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll heard the comments from New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and has a hilarious response.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is likely neck-deep in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason, as the team holds two first-round draft picks this April and some big decisions to make.

But he's still making time to call out New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner on Twitter.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in last year's draft and the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, recently sat in with the NFL Network during coverage of the combine in Indianapolis. He reminisced on his own experience at the combine and his interview with Carroll and the Seahawks, calling it an "uncomfortable one."

"I remember it was me and Coach Carroll, he was just like so close to me, he was asking me questions," Gardner said. "I was like 'Man, it's getting a little hot in here.'"

These interviews are understandably quite private and behind closed doors, meaning the only way to show proof of this happening is by going off Gardner's word ... so it seems.

Turns out, Carroll heard Gardner's comments loud and clear and has picture proof to show the young rookie what really happened.

"Hey @NextGenStats a little help here?" Carroll tweeted. "Trying to get a measurement between me and @iamSauceGardner."

By Carroll's evidence, Gardner appears to be wrong. In fact, Carroll's standing so far away from him that's he nearly out of frame on each shot.

But while pictures tell 1,000 words, that's still not enough to complete this story, and Gardner quickly had a response.

"This cant be you that posted this," he tweeted. (I'm gonna) just assume it’s y’all media team who picked 3 pictures when we weren’t by each other and posted it just for the internet lol ... Sincerely, DROY GARDNER xoxo."

Carroll seemed to have been overly eager at getting to know a star cornerback like Gardner, who Seattle would've likely drafted had he somehow slipped to No. 9.

"He would ask me a question, 'What do you look at when it comes to a receiver?'" Gardner said. "I remember I started off 'I look at ...' and he would cut me off like 'What do you look at?' I'm thinking you didn't even give a chance to answer the question."

Just from the pictures, it's hard to prove Gardner wrong.

Things obviously worked out for the Seahawks, as they snagged some guy named Tariq Woolen in the fifth round. All he did was go on to tie the league lead with six interceptions and finish third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. No big deal.

The Seahawks and Jets, two of the league's biggest 2022 surprises, both had numerous Rookie of the Year nominations from what was arguably the two best rookie classes this past season. Additionally, the Jets watched as former quarterback Geno Smith revitalized his career at age 32. He then led the Seahawks to a 23-6 win over the Jets in Week 17 for what was just the third meeting between the two teams in over 10 years.

But all the patterns you can find between the Seahawks and Jets from this past season might not be as odd as the sudden rivalry between the second-oldest coach in the league and one of it's brightest young star.

