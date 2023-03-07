Rams Draft Elite RB Jahmyr Gibbs in NFL Mock

In this mock draft, the Rams opt to add another offensive weapon for Sean McVay to work with.

As the Los Angeles Rams navigate more and more rumors, from a potential trade of Jalen Ramsey to whispers of a Matthew Stafford retirement , they do so still looking to improve the roster ahead of next season.

Of course, plenty has been made about their lack of draft capital and cap space but there are ways to alleviate both of those issues. For now, though, the Rams won't pick until day two of the NFL draft, going on the clock at pick No. 36.

They could go several directions with that pick, with the most common belief being they'll target an offensive lineman. However, in the latest second-round projections from RotoBaller , the Rams add an elite offensive weapon with their first pick.

Rd. 2 No. 36 - Jahmyr Gibbs - RB (Alabama) In 2023, they will attempt to regroup and get things going with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. McVay's offenses have typically revolved around the running back and who better to bring the Rams' dynamic offense back than Gibbs? He is a natural receiver out of the backfield and would thrive in their system.

Of note, this projection does not account for the Miami Dolphins forfeiting a first-round pick and thus has the Rams picking at No. 37 and not No. 36. Despite that, though, the addition of Gibbs to the Rams offense is an intriguing one.

On paper running back isn't a position of need for the Rams, with Cam Akers on the roster. That doesn't mean they wouldn't draft Gibbs, though.

In his final season at Alabama he rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries, while adding 44 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Simply put, Gibbs in a McVay offense would be borderline unfair when paired with Stafford and Kupp.

There are bigger needs for the Rams to address, such as the offensive line and linebacker which makes this an unlikely pick.

However, if the Rams do decide to go into a slight rebuild and recoup draft capital as well as clear up cap space? Well, Gibbs being a feature back for the next version of the McVay offense would be fun football to watch.

