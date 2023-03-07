Florida 2023 Spring Camp Notebook: Watching Graham Mertz on Day 2

All Gators' notes and observations from day two of Florida Gators' 2023 spring camp.

Florida is back on the practice field, with 2023 spring camp underway ahead of head coach Billy Napier's second season with the Gators.

All Gators was in attendance for day two of camp on Tuesday, utilizing the 15-minute media viewing window to spotlight new Gators quarterback Graham Mertz , study new UF tight ends coach Russ Callaway and check in on Florida's injury situation at the beginning of the spring.

You can find our observations from the workout below.

Focusing on QB Graham Mertz

Florida welcomed Wisconsin quarterback transfer and redshirt junior Graham Mertz into the program in December after 2022 starter Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL Draft, one of several departures from the Gators' quarterback room entering the 2023 offseason.

Naturally, as Tuesday was our first day of covering camp this spring, Mertz was All Gators ' player of focus throughout the workout.

Mertz and the Gators' quarterbacks threw routes on air during the entire media viewing period, first to the tight ends, then running backs before wrapping up with the receivers.

We observed Mertz make throws to tight ends on drag, stop, deep cross, corner, post and second-read curl routes, to running backs on out and wheel routes out of the backfield, and to receivers on slant, flat, short comeback, post and RPO-hitch routes. The majority of his throws were made in a timely fashion relative to the routes being run, and he paired good rhythm with a quick and compact throwing motion.

Senior tight end Dante Zanders saved an inaccurate pass by Mertz from hitting the ground with an impressive grab from behind, but otherwise, Mertz displayed good accuracy throughout the workout and hit his pass-catchers in the hands across the majority of his reps. A couple of throws near the boundary were dropped by tight ends.

Mertz's best throw of the media viewing period was a deep ball to junior receiver Xzavier Henderson , who ran a post route and caught the pass in-stride for a would-be touchdown. While Mertz doesn't have the strongest of arms, he made the pass with solid anticipation and great placement in order to beat a typical defender down the field.

The highlight can be found in our clip of the day at the bottom of the story.

Russ Callaway takes over tight ends

Florida promoted analyst Russ Callaway to tight ends coach on Monday and the 35-year-old could be seen working with his position group on Tuesday.

While he wasn't loud out of anger, Callaway was audible from the opposite end of the practice field and was demonstrably energetic throughout the workout.

Tight ends began running routes on airs with the quarterbacks at the beginning of the media viewing session before spending amble time blocking, partially alongside the offensive line but also individually with a padded sled. The group features two new members: Former defensive end and redshirt freshman Andrew Savaiinaea and grayshirt freshman Tony Livingston .

Florida has one on-field assistant position left to fill: Wide receivers coach. Graduate assistant David Doeker and analyst Eric Kiesau oversaw the unit for the second practice in a row on Tuesday.

Participation report

Below are the players that were seen wearing no-contact jerseys (not including quarterbacks) throughout the media viewing portion of practice. An asterisk indicates that the player worked off to the side or watched practice instead of being on the field during the media viewing period.

DB Kamari Wilson

DB Aaron Gates*

CB Ethan Pouncey*

CB Devin Moore*

DB Cahron Rackley*

WR Zak Sedaros*

Tuesday marked Wilson's second consecutive day working with the safeties in a no-contact jersey, while Moore, Gates, Pouncey Moore, Rackley and Sedaros went through stretching workouts to the side of the practice field.

Freshman wide receiver Andy Jean briefly exited wide receiver drills and was looked at by trainers on the sidelines. However, he managed to return to the field shortly thereafter and made a deep reception on a corner-post route during his first rep.

Clip of the day

As mentioned in our focus on Mertz, Tuesday's clip of the day caught one of the quarterback's final passes of the media viewing period, targeting Henderson on a post route.

